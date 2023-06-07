As Pride month continues, police in southern Manitoba are investigating two separate incidents of vandalism related to Pride imagery, after a vehicle was spray painted with a homophobic slur in Winkler and a Pride flag was ripped down at a home in Morden.
The Winkler Police Service said that sometime between June 4 and June 5, a homophobic slur was spray painted onto a white Dodge Caravan decorated with imagery in support of Pride month that was parked in a residential area of Winkler.
“The owner of the van had previously decorated it with some type of paint in support of Pride month, and it was still decorated when the slur was spray painted onto the rear hatch of the van,” Winkler Police said in an email to the Winnipeg Sun.
Images of the slur painted on the vehicle have also been circulating on social media.
Anyone with information regarding the spray painting of a homophobic slur on a Dodge Caravan in Winkler is asked to contact Winkler Police Service at 204 325-0829.
Police in Morden are investigating after receiving reports of a Pride flag that was being displayed outside of a home in Morden being ripped down over the weekend.
According to the Morden Police Service, the incident with the flag happened in the 100 block of 8th Street in Morden and it's believed the flag was taken down sometime overnight Saturday.
Police added that the home is located in a “well-travelled” area of Morden, but that as of Wednesday there were no suspects regarding the incident.
Anyone with any information regarding the Pride flag in Morden is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 204 822-4900.
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.