Taber and District 4-H’s Show and Sale will be held on June 8-9 at the Taber Agriplex. “Taber district has been having a sale for many years,” Sandra De Groot, Hays 4-H Club Leader and District Secretary, said. “We have great support from the area farms and businesses who like to support the 4-H youth by buying their animals for butcher or to resell.”
DeGroot says that the event will kick off on June 8 with a female show of breeding sheep and beef animals at 6 p.m. The June 9 events will kick off at 10 a.m. with the opening ceremony, followed by the Market Lamb Show at 10:15 a.m. On the afternoon of June 9, De Groot says, the Market Steer Show will begin at noon and the Dog Agility Show will happen directly afterwards. The awards show will take place at 2 p.m., the Pig Show will take place at 4 p.m., and the sale will round out the day.
“The members will sell their projects on Friday and the proceeds go to them to pay for the animal and the feed,” DeGroot said. “Any profits belong to the members.”
4-H, DeGroot says, involves youth from age 9-21 in Alberta who raise market animals to sell. The beef projects, DeGroot says, started in October/November, the sheep project feeds about 60 days, the breeding projects carry on having babies through the year, the pigs go about 60 days, and the dog training is on-going.
“The members have to halter train their animals, care for them and feed them for the whole project,” DeGroot said. “4-H also has public speaking, judging, community service and highway clean-up as part of the program.”
4-H, DeGroot says, is a great program which teaches life skills and responsibility in which the members learn to care for and lead projects and learn patience and disappointment when some of the animals are hard to train.
“4-H has raised many, many great community members who have learned to care and give back,” DeGroot said. “Many go on to hold leadership positions in community organizations and government. 4-H helps to build a province wide community of involved citizens.”