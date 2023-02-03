NORTH PERTH – During its Jan. 30 meeting, the council of the Municipality of North Perth talked about an important issue facing both the community and province – affordable and attainable housing.
At their first budget meeting at the beginning of January, both short- and long-term affordable housing plans were major topics of discussion and priority for many members of council. At their meeting this week, Jessica McLean, manager of strategic initiatives for the municipality, brought forward a request for direction from council on how to approach this issue.
Staff were looking for direction from council on four specific areas in relation to affordable housing. Firstly, regarding which housing option or type should be targeted for municipal plans – such as affordable rental, subsidized housing, etc. Next, input on whether specific demographics should be targeted with these plans, as well as direction on what funding options council wishes to explore. Finally, if council wished to go forward with municipal-driven housing projects, the preferred scope and size of the project needs council’s consideration.
However, after much deliberation and input from councillors, it was clear that council was not coming to a clear and concise action plan for staff. Mayor Todd Kasenberg presented the idea of having a workshop for council, to further discuss this issue in a special meeting.
“I worry that we’re trying to do a lot in a meeting like this… I think there is something to be said for a workshop,” explained Mayor Kasenberg.
Yet, this outcome was expected by both McLean and CAO Kriss Snell.
“We knew how daunting this task that we were asking council to do. We actually anticipated this to be an outcome, because we’ve been struggling at the same level,” explained Snell.
However, the issue is not only affordability, but availability.
“We all know that this housing market has changed considerably, even over these past six months,” Coun. Allan Rothwell explained, “It’s not just the price, it’s the lack of availability.”
Single persons looking for accommodations were the highest priority. The most urgent need seems to be a deficit of one-bedroom and bachelor-style apartments in the rental market.
“Even if we use the provincial policy statement standard, it still doesn’t make housing affordable for a good chunk of the community,” said Coun. Rothwell. “It’s one thing to talk and another thing to do.”
Different ideas were discussed to address this issue, including offering incentives for secondary dwelling units.
“Staff are looking at the inclusion of proposing a housing community improvement plan in our 2023 budget proposal and those often include financial incentive programs that would promote secondary dwelling units being built in the private market,” stated McLean.
Coun. Dave Johnston encouraged staff to think outside the box and do something different.
“Let’s be a leader. Not a follower,” expressed Mayor Kasenberg. “We will succeed as we show compassion and innovation. When we bring both to the table, that’s when we’ll start to make a difference.”
Council resolved to receive the report presented by McLean, and directed staff to prepare a special meeting or workshop to discuss the topic further.
RHI Funding
McLean then went on to explain that the application window for round three of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) ends on March 15.
“This funding supports new construction of affordable housing units, the acquisition of land and buildings for conversion of non-residential to affordable housing or the acquisition of land and buildings in disrepair or abandoned state for rehabilitation to affordable housing,” explains McLean’s report.
“The RHI prioritizes shovel-ready projects that can be completed within 18 months of the funding agreement being established.”
Projects must fall under the property types of standard rental, transitional housing, permanent supportive housing, single-room occupancy, or seniors housing and be comprised of five or more units or beds, and must remain affordable for at least 20 years.
McLean then asked for council’s input into what affordable housing project should be submitted for the RHI application, and then went on to discuss three options for council’s consideration.
The North Perth Access Centre Project was discussed first, and staff believe this project has the highest chance of success for receiving funding.
“As council is aware, the municipality donated the land and property of the Listowel library branch to the United Way Perth-Huron for the purpose of the Access Centre in August 2022. The Access Centre will include the library, public health, social services, and an affordable housing development (currently proposed at 40 units),” states the report.
Secondly, McLean discussed new construction of affordable housing in Atwood.
“Staff reviewed available municipally-owned land that could accommodate new construction of affordable housing within the short window of the RHI funding, and found the vacant lot that was previously studied for the Atwood library was identified as a potential site.”
Finally, the last option is a request for proposal for private interest in conversion of non-residential space to affordable housing. After explaining each of the options to council, McLean urged that each be considered, not only for this specific application, but for possible future affordable housing funding.
“Staff feel that these are worthwhile projects and planning work should continue if council is agreeable. It would be beneficial to have shovel-ready projects available for if a future RHI intake is announced, or other affordable housing funding becomes available.”
With this specific funding application however, timing is a problem, as the project needs to be completed within 18 months of a funding agreement.
“The clock is the issue,” expressed Kasenberg.
“Compared to the other options, I do believe that the Access Centre would have the most success in meeting that deadline,” urged McLean.
Council chose the North Perth Access Centre when applying for the RHI funding. However, staff were directed to issue an RFI for marketing pertaining to the final option and to bring back a work plan and budget estimates for option two.