The Near North District School Board (NNDSB) noted that student enrollment “has increased to a level beyond totals of pre-pandemic school years,” and as of October 31st, there were 10,010 students filling the classrooms.
It’s a slight increase from the previous year, with enrollment in October 2021 reaching 9,932 kids. In the same month in 2020, there were 9,539 students enrolled.
And the rising tide is expected to continue, the board explained in a recent release, noting that the projections for the 2023-24 school year could see 10,086 students enrolled. This breaks down to a projected 6,933 elementary students and 3,153 secondary students.
Within the elementary schools, the increase in enrollment “is mainly represented in Senior Kindergarten, and Grades 1 to 3,” the NNDSB noted. “The other elementary grades reported increases as well, just not as significant as the primary grades.”
Senior kindergarten had 644 students board-wide in 2021-22, which has raised to 687 over the 2022-23 season. Grades one to three have also increased by about 40 students per grade over that time.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.