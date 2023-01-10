Manitoba’s agriculture minister is returning from a summit meeting in South Carolina full of optimism about the future of farming in the province.
“I am pleased and energized by … discussions with my colleagues from across North America on issues facing the world of agriculture and to represent Manitoba’s agricultural sector internationally,” Derek Johnson said in a press release Monday.
The Legislative Agriculture Chairs Summit in Charleston, S.C., which took place Friday through Sunday, explored the agricultural issues and trends facing the entire continent, and different locales in particular. Although unique, Manitoba’s agriculture sector has many commonalities with other jurisdictions on issues faced in modern agriculture, Johnson said.
The minister added he will continue to advocate for Manitoba farmers and the province’s ag industry.
“Manitoba is always developing creative solutions to agricultural issues, which I was happy to showcase at the summit to my colleagues.”
These innovations include the Manitoba Protein Advantage Strategy, which was unveiled in 2019 to promote the growth of the plant and animal protein industries. According to the province’s agriculture website, the key objectives of the strategy are to attract new investments of $1.5 million into the ag sector while also creating 1,550 jobs by 2025.
Manitoba’s Water Management Strategy, announced last November, focuses on several specific objectives for water management, including maximizing water resource potential through efficient water use, addressing water infrastructure challenges and opportunities and more. He said a review of the Agricultural Crown Lands program is also important for the province.
Johnson, who was unavailable for an interview Monday, said he looks forward to discussing the results of discussions that took place at the summit with key agricultural stakeholders.