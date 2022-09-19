Council authorizes deal with Bell Canada
Gananoque council recently passed a bylaw authorizing an agreement with Bell Canada for Next Generation 911 (NG911) services.
The new mandated NG911 will upgrade the system from analog to a digital platform, council heard at its Sept. 6 meeting.
This new platform will be implemented gradually over time, and once fully functional, emergency situation information can be relayed to dispatch and first responders via an internet protocol (IP) based emergency communications system, and allow additional details about the situation to be transmitted via voice, text or video.
Its design is to allow communication between the 911 caller, 911 centre (dispatch) and first responders using the various media.
The current 911 system will not be affected during the transition.
In order to become compliant with the new 911 system, digital consoles will be required for the communications centre. Staff is working to have estimates for these costs, which are approximately $149,500. The town has submitted a Trillium grant application to offset these costs.
Ribfest seeks more funding
The 1000 Islands Family Ribfest Committee has requested additional funding of $11,600 from Gananoque council, to cover higher-than-expected electrical costs for a transformer installation at the Lou Jeffries, Gananoque and TLTI Recreation Centre.
Council had previously provided a $15,000 grant for this item. Council approved an additional $5,800 contribution to come from capital reserves at its Sept. 6 meeting.
This year, the Ribfest event moved to the Recreation Centre as a result of the major revitalization project being completed at Town Hall - the location for all previous Ribfest events.
The 1000 Islands Family Ribfest committee worked with the Town of Gananoque this past spring in order to upgrade the electrical services at the Recreation Centre. This upgrade was needed in order to accommodate the recent Ribfest event held on Canada Day weekend.
It was agreed that the Ribfest Committee would arrange and pay for the required upgrades, including a new transformer. However, the Ribfest Committee applied for and received a Community Grant in the amount of $15,000 to offset the cost of this work. The value of this grant request was based on preliminary estimates for the electrical work.
In a letter to council, Brian Tunnicliffe, chairman of 1000 Islands Family Ribfest, said the actual cost of the work done amounted to $26,600 for an overrun of $11,600.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)