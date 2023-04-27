DISTRICT - The provincial government has announced an additional $800,000 for DTSSAB to apply to its Homeless Prevention Program for the 2023-2024 period, bringing its total amount for this program in this period to $1.5 million.
"Our government heard DTSSAB's (District of Timiskaming Social Services Administration Board) concerns and we are addressing their valuable feedback to improve the local supportive housing system with a 111 per cent increase in funding," said Nipissing MPP and Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli in a press release.
The Homeless Prevention Program (HPP) is aimed at providing supportive housing for people in need, and also connects them with services that provide a hand up to improve their circumstances, including mental health supports, Fedeli explained.
"DTSSAB is appreciative of any funds directed to addressing the housing crisis," said DTSSAB chair Derek Mundle.
He added that the HPP allows flexible program delivery to directly provide support and help to overcome "the unique challenges and barriers that face Timiskaming and all Northern Ontario municipalities."
"Our organization is dedicated to developing programs and equipping service providers with the resources to create robust, community-driven solutions for housing and homelessness,” said DTSSAB chief administrative officer Mark Stewart.
“We believe that by working together, we can make a lasting impact and ensure every individual and family at risk of, or experiencing, homelessness has access to the vital housing and support services they need for a stable future."
Stewart later commented in an email to The Speaker that an investment plan for this funding announcement will be presented to the board for review, and then submitted to the province for approval.
At this time the social services board is involved in a partnership with Hope Haven and Zack's Crib to provide assistance for those experiencing homelessness, it was noted.
"At present, additional construction projects for Housing Services was not allocated in the 2023 budget, however, the DTSSAB continues to investigate housing gaps throughout the district and although currently we don’t have any immediate plans to develop additional housing projects, we continue to explore options to fill these gaps," Stewart added.
“By aligning funding, resources, and strategies with these key goals, the HPP endeavours to make a lasting impact on housing and homelessness issues across our local communities, fostering stable living situations and brighter futures for those in need.”