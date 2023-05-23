Mayor Wilson absent.
Request For Decision (RFD)
Council reviewed Three RFDs:
· 2023 Grad Speech: Swan Hills School Principal Sheila Gardiner has requested that a Council member attend and give a speech at the 2023 graduation ceremony on June 24 at 4:00 PM. Council passed a motion to appoint Councillor Goebel to attend and speak at the 2023 graduation ceremony held on June 24 at 4:00 PM.
· National Public Works Week: May 21 – 27 is recognized as National Public Works Week in 2023. The APWA Alberta chapter is asking that municipalities recognize this in Council. Council passed a motion to proclaim May 21 – 27 as National Public Works Week in Swan Hills.
· Seniors' Week Proclamation: June 5 - 11 is recognized as Seniors' Week for 2023 in Alberta. The Town declares Seniors' Week each year to show support for our senior population and recognize their contributions to the community. Council passed a motion to proclaim the week of June 5 - June 11 as Seniors' Week in Swan Hills.
Wildfire Update
CAO Bill Lewis gave an update on the Wildfire situation in Big Lakes County, with a focus on the Swan Hills area. Wildfire SWF057 (NE of Swan Hills) had crossed Highway 33, spreading up to roughly 200 yds (183 m) on the west side of the highway. This fire was pushed back, and a layer of fire retardant was applied to the east side of the road. This fire does not present a concern for Swan Hills at this time.
Wildfire SWF063 (NW of Swan Hills) has become massive (about 70,000 ha), spreading to the northwest. This fire has burnt 16 -20 structures in the East Prairie Metis Settlement and has burnt some acreages in the Banana Belt (south of High Prairie). High Prairie remains on a 4-hour evacuation alert. On Saturday, May 6, Big Lakes County requested a couple of staff to help out at their Emergency Reception Centre. As Trina Molnar and Vickie Hickie have emergency social services training, they went to High Prairie to assist on Saturday night, returning to Swan Hills on May 10. The fire has not continued to spread at this time.
The province declared a State of Emergency on Saturday, May 6, and the federal government has communicated that they will send resources and possibly the military, if necessary. Other provinces, including Ontario and Quebec, have also sent personnel and equipment.
There is some concern as the weather forecast predicts hot and dry conditions over the weekend.
Swan Hills is not presently at risk.
CAO Report
· The Town's Auditor has filed the Financial Statements and Financial Information with Municipal Affairs prior to the May 1 deadline.
· All grant statements of funding and expenditures (SFEs) have been filed with municipal affairs prior to the May 1 deadline.
· The provincial election will be held on May 29.
· The Community Clean-up is May 11 – 14. Pembina Pipelines and the Community Matters Committee will have a kick-off BBQ on May 11.
· The full project proposal for the Swan Hills Structure Protection Plan has been submitted to the Forest Resource Improvement Association of Alberta (FRIAA).
· The Town will receive an installation date for the office SuperNet upgrade by May 12.
· The Swan Hills Treatment Centre will be holding a 5-year mock drill on May 30 as part of their Environmental Emergency Regulations. They will be reaching out to stakeholders like they would in a real scenario.
Operations And Infrastructure
· The new gas regulator for the reservoir upgrade project is in transit. If all goes well, this project should be underway again within the next two weeks.
· PW will be replacing the culvert on the corner of Kowalski and Freeman in this reporting period. The culvert bottom has rusted away.
· Campground preparations continue in preparation for the May 15 opening. All new tables have been constructed and delivered to Freeman River campground, as well as Trappers.
· Street sweeping is ongoing, and the first round should be complete at the time of this reading.
· One CC valve repair.
· Pothole patching and road tarring will continue as weather allows.
· PW is currently recruiting for the Supervisor position.
Protective Services
· A new Peace Officer vehicle has been ordered.
· There were two calls for the Fire Department during April 2023.
· The Fire Dept. is gearing up for fire season and filling Fire Tanks around the town.
Reports
· Councillor Terry Kuyek reported that Barrhead County has pulled out of GROWTH Alberta but will remain a part of WILD Alberta. Drayton Valley has approached GROWTH about joining the Regional Economic Development Alliance.
· Councillors Bob Clermont, Liz Kraweic, and Jeff Goebel reported attending the Regional Indigenous Cultural Awareness Training Workshop on May 8 at the Eagle River Casino & Travel Plaza.
· Councillor Jeff Goebel reported that the Tamarack Health Advisory Council is facilitating a panel discussion at their Spring Forum and asking for questions to bring forward.