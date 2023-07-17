This weekend, from July 21 to 23, is going to be a big one in Kennedy as the village celebrates the 90th year of the Moose Mountain Pro Rodeo with a homecoming, and All Roads Lead Home concert, on the Friday night of rodeo weekend.
With all four of the performers in concert being from Kennedy—Eli Barsi, Blake Berglund, Heidi Munro with Scott Patrick, and Lane Easton—the concert will help make the big event even more special.
“The Friday night concert is free to the public, weather permitting it will be right in the rodeo arena,” said he president of the rodeo association Jill Lowe.
“I had lots of phone calls and lots of inquiries about it.
“We’re expecting a good crowd. We usually get 1,500 people for the rodeo performance itself.”
Lowe spoke about how the association decided on the entertainment for the Friday night.
“Way back in the day, Heidi, Eli and Lane used to sing together when they were in high school,” says the president of the rodeo association Jill Lowe.
“They were well known here in this area when they were growing up. It’s pretty spectacular that they went their own ways and have all become great musicians.”
Lowe has been a part of the rodeo association for two decades. Celebrating the association’s milestone of 90 years means a lot to the community, she said.
“Personally, I just love my community and this is something that keeps Kennedy going,” said Lowe.
“My great-grandfather was one of the founding members for the rodeo. It’s really nice to continue it on.”
She said she hopes to see people come out for the weekend event.
“We’re excited. People should come out because you just can’t see a pro rodeo in a small town like ours,” Lowe said.
“The contestants we have here have been to the Calgary Stampede.
“I really wish I could be back there 90 years ago and have them think, ‘it’s still going on 90 years later.’ That truly is something.”
On Friday July 21, the weekend will begin with the slack which starts at 5 p.m. Later that night at 8 p.m. is when the All Roads Lead Home concert will be held.
On the Saturday, there be a parade followed by a demolition derby, then a rodeo performance. The night will close off with beer gardens and a performance by the band Switch.
On Sunday, July 23, there will be a pancake breakfast at Kennedy Friendship Center, then a cowboy church service at the rodeo grounds.
The final rodeo performance for the weekend will be in the afternoon at 2 p.m., followed by the demolition derby finals.
Both days before the rodeo starts there will also be a Luke Penner Aerobatic Pilot performance at the rodeo grounds. Both rodeo performances will also feature the Daring Divas Trick Rider team.
Now until the event, Lowe said the rodeo association is preparing for the big weekend event.
“Right now we’re just doing prep work. We’re getting the grounds ready, we’ve done all the whipper-snipping under the bleachers and painting the picnic tables, all that kind of stuff,” she said.
“We’ve all pulled together and we’re ready to host the party of the century.
“I’m looking forward to getting together with all of my family too, we’re having a Dorrance family reunion that weekend so it will be nice having them all here to celebrate with us.
“Anyone who is from Kennedy and has been to a Kennedy Rodeo, hopefully they remember what that’s like and that they bring their families.
“It’s a chance to get together, to see some old friends and meet some new people. Kennedy is thriving so it’s a great chance for all the new people who have moved to the area to see what we have to offer, and it’s not just Kennedy, it’s the whole southeast area that comes together.”