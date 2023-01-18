GUYSBOROUGH – On Jan. 12, the Provincial Court in Port Hawkesbury held a status report hearing regarding charges against Craig Edward Ryan, Craig Evan Ryan and Riley Hoben relating to a home invasion incident in Mulgrave on Oct. 1 of last year.
At the request of the court, due to scheduling, dates for all accused in the incident have been altered. The pre-trial conference has moved forward to Wednesday, May 17 from Monday, May 29, while the trial date has been pushed back to Wednesday, Nov. 1 to Friday, Nov. 3, from Monday Aug. 21 and Tuesday, Aug. 22.
The accused are charged with: Aggravated Assault; Assault Causing Bodily Harm; Assault (two counts); Break and Enter and Commit and Mischief (three counts); to which they plead not guilty at a hearing on Dec. 19, 2022.