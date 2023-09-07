The second annual Experience Grande Prairie event celebrating the end of the summer took place in downtown Grande Prairie on Friday.
The block party-style event included a free outdoor concert, roaming entertainment, food trucks and vendors.
“The city is excited to welcome the community to the heart of the city for the return of Experience Grande Prairie,” said Mayor Jackie Clayton.
Aaron Goodvin and Barney Bentall took to the stage Friday night; additionally, workshops and demonstrations of fitness classes, dance classes, and sports workshops were all included as part of the evening’s fun.