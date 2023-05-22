The metal bike lockers scattered throughout London's downtown should be made permanent, city of London staff recommend.
The hourly bike lockers — enclosed in a secure storage container — were used 1,115 times during a pilot project from August 2021 through December 2022, city staff say.
There was a five-fold increase in the number of people who registered for the service last year, with an average of 85 hourly rentals per month compared to 17 the year prior.
The 18 bike lockers are located at three stations — on Dundas and Wellington streets, in the Covent Garden Market parking garage and on Clarence Street. They can be rented monthly for $20 or hourly for 50 cents (with the first two hours free), through a smartphone app.
A report going to city council's civic works committee Wednesday outlines options for the program. Staff suggest making the program permanent "given the overall positive feedback that has been received."
City staff also recommend increasing promotion for the monthly rental option that only four people used.
The report also suggests moving lockers now on Clarence Street to Central Avenue and Richmond Street to improve visibility and access.
Londoners are still getting accustomed to using the new lockers, said Ward 3 Coun. Peter Cuddy, who sits on the committee.
"It's a good system. It's quite safe," he said. "Once everyone gets used to using them, I think we'll see the (usage) going up rapidly."
Cuddy supports making the program permanent, describing it as "significant to the growth of the active transit system in the city."
The pilot project cost the city $80,000. If it becomes permanent, the annual operating costs for the three bike locker stations is estimated at $3,000 to $5,000, the staff report states.
Molly Miksa, executive director of London Cycle Link, an organization that advocates for bike-friendly streets, said there's a lot of interest in the program from the cycling community, and she suggested larger lockers for e-bikes and cargo bikes, too.
"It could be good to have them at the different transit hubs, as well as the train station."
The civic works committee votes Wednesday on making the locker program permanent. A final decision will be made by full council in June.
The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada