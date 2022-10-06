Tackling the housing crisis, dealing with climate change, and adhering to the code of conduct were among the topics covered by regional and mayoral candidates at an all-candidates night in West Lincoln.
The Sept. 27 event saw the West Lincoln candidates field questions from the public, submitted in advance.
Regional council candidates Peggy Cook and Albert Witteveen were in attendance, as were mayoral candidates Dave Bylsma, Cheryl Ganann and Greg Stephens.
Here are some of the key takeaways:
REGIONAL COUNCILLOR QUESTIONS
HOW WILL YOU ENSURE THAT WEST LINCOLN RECEIVES A FAIR SHARE OF SERVICES FROM THE REGION?
Cook said the key would be to join committees that impact West Lincoln, and to focus on the town's unique needs, which is more agricultural than other municipalities in the region.
Witteveen said during his previous term, he had attended West Lincoln council meetings and took local concerns to the region and various committees.
HOW WILL YOU ADDRESS THE HOUSING CRISIS?
Witteveen focused on the fact the area needs different types of housing for different needs to aid affordability, from small homes to rentals, which would require good planning.
Cook said she was currently working on a project to try to get more affordable housing for seniors as well as long-term care and assisted living, but recognized the need for affordable housing also extends to all ages.
REGIONAL COUNCILLOR AND MAYORAL QUESTIONS
WHAT IS YOUR VISION FOR HERITAGE AND SMITHVILLE’S DOWNTOWN?
Cook said it would be necessary to work with the township council to preserve Smithville’s small-town ambience, using resources from the region.
Witteveen said he would ask the region to support the township to add to existing programs, which include regional incentive programs to encourage preservation.
Ganann was supportive of proposals for improving the main street of Wellandport, and said that council could repeat the action of the current council to reject proposals to turn historic buildings into modern housing complexes.
Stephens said if you don’t respect history and heritage, you lose it. He said it wasn’t just Smithville that needs to be focused on.
Bylsma said he served six years on the heritage committee, noting the past was worth preserving, and that there were buildings too important to lose in favour of density.
HOW WOULD YOU KEEP AND EARN THE TRUST OF RESIDENTS AND STAFF IN RELATION TO CODE OF CONDUCT AND INTEGRITY COMMISSIONER?
Witteveen said it’s up to voters to vote in people with high ethics standards and integrity, and said it sometimes comes down to training.
Cook said the code of conduct was clear and it’s the job of those who take the roles to work within them, as she would do.
Bylsma said the complaints process was overused and should be used as intended, not to suppress opposing political thoughts. He suggested a fee for filing a complaint.
Ganann said the code was a required tool, adding she lives by her own personal standard of behaviour.
Stephens said it was necessary to work with council staff to understand the code, which he thought some people didn’t understand.
HOW WOULD YOU SERVE A DIVERSE AND GROWING COMMUNITY?
Cook said it was simple: to treat everyone with dignity and respect, recognizing that everyone in the community has a voice.
Witteveen said the key was to serve through inclusion and to invite people to the table to listen to them.
Stephens said it was important to create a good environment for everybody, and to respect and listen to everyone.
Bylsma said he would continue to serve residents with consideration and equality and wanted to celebrate what people have in common.
Ganann welcomed the increased diversity in the community, and highlighted the importance of finding ways to connect people.
MAYORAL QUESTIONS
HOW WILL YOU BALANCE THE DEMANDS FOR SERVICES BETWEEN URBAN AND RURAL AREAS?
Stephens said rural residents had a lot to complain about, putting a lot of tax money in and not getting a lot for it, and representation on regional council would help.
Bylsma said there didn’t need to be competition and the current council achieves a balance, pointing to infrastructure projects in rural areas.
Ganann said through various studies, the needs of rural and urban areas were balanced more than before, and will continue to be so moving forward.
HOW WOULD YOU REDUCE THE IMPACT OF CLIMATE CHANGE?
Bylsma and Ganann focused on trees, which they said were a simple and effective tool, and pointed to tree planting initiatives from the township.
Stephens said it would need action from all levels of government, and it would require help from provincial and federal governments.