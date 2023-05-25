EARLTON - The Earlton Airport Authority is exploring opportunities for increased revenue for its operations.
At its May 18 meeting in Earlton, the Airport Authority received a marketing presentation from Lumex Group, which is contracted by the Airport Authority for management and business development.
Lumex Group noted potential opportunities for the airport due to its proximity to agriculture, mining, forestry and manufacturing operations in the region. Fly-in tourism in the region was also noted. The presentation touched on various infrastructure upgrades that could assist the airport. Improvements to the website and social media were also suggested, as well as having a presence at local events.
Prior to the presentation, airport manager James Smith noted that new military Hercules C-130J aircraft have been in the area where they are being tested.
"They like working around this area. It's a quieter space."
He noted that one recently landed and refuelled, which was appreciated because the sale of fuel assists the airport.
Most of the airplane fuel users are corporate, Smith noted.
The airport is also seeing air ambulance movements on par with last year, he said. The Lumex Group presentation stated that the airport is seeing over 300 air ambulance flights annually, assisting area patients who need to reach larger medical centres.
Private aircraft also use the airport.
MINISTER MEETING
Airport Authority board member Kerry Stewart, reeve of Chamberlain Township, reported that he met with Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark at the recent meeting of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities in Parry Sound. Stewart spoke to him about the airport and whether the province could provide funding to assist with operations.
The airport obtains funds from supporting municipalities and is seeking support from those not currently providing funds. Recently a per capita levy to the municipalities was increased by five per cent, with the per capita factor revised to reflect the 2021 census.
Following the Lumex presentation, Airport Authority board member Pauline Archambault, reeve of Harley Township, said that the point needs to be reinforced in future planning that the airport needs to find more funding.
Airport Authority chair Jeff Laferriere, mayor of the City of Temiskaming Shores, commented that the district "can't afford to lose the airport." The airport provides vital assistance for the district’s health services and as a base for fighting forest fires, he said.