NORTH HURON – A report prepared by North Huron Clerk Carson Lamb and Director of Finance Chris Townes was submitted for council’s approval at the Aug. 8 regular council meeting.
The report included an amendment to the current procedure bylaw to remove the town hall public meeting requirement.
The request came from the previous sitting council on Oct. 18, 2021, and asked staff to “prepare a follow up report regarding potential alternatives to the town hall public meeting requirement in order to receive public input into the budget,” the report stated.
The report explained, “The follow-up report was not presented in 2022 because of the Director of Finance/Treasurer vacancy. With the Director of Finance/Treasurer position now filled, an alternative approach to the town hall meeting has been developed.”
The proposed approach focused on the best way to receive meaningful public input into the budget process:
- staff will prepare a budget-related survey in August using Google Forms;
- the survey will be open for the entire month of September;
- anonymity will be maintained for all who complete the survey;
- for those not technologically able to complete an online survey, paper copies will be made available at town hall and the two libraries in North Huron for hard copy submissions;
- the survey questions will focus on areas such as service level satisfaction, municipal priorities, use of tax dollars, etc.; and
- once the survey is closed, the results will be provided to council in October at the year-to-date/strategic plan update meeting to inform the budget process.
Town hall meetings are a legal requirement set out in Section 5.10 of the township’s procedure bylaw, and council must hold at least one town hall public meeting per year, the report stated.
The purpose of a town hall meeting is to allow members of the public an opportunity to provide comments and input to council as a whole. Town hall meetings are not a statutory requirement of council and are offered as an added opportunity for dialogue.
Coun. Mitch Wright said, “I don’t have any issue with the proposed change in methodology for collecting information on the budget process. I see that as a positive change. But what I am concerned about is the elimination of any open public meeting.”
Wright spoke about taxpayers’ rights to question council decisions, the decline in public meetings since COVID and the reduction of several committees where community members could participate and talk to staff.
“My feeling is we should be interacting with the taxpayers of North Huron more and not less,” said Wright. “And I see this open public meeting is basically the last thing they have in order to be able to have an opportunity to ask questions and get answers.”
Wright said the agenda of the public meeting might be more open and not specifically budget talk, “but what is gained by eliminating the public meeting? I don’t see anything gained. And I see opportunities lost, that our residents are concerned about specific things within the way that the municipality is being run, they lose the ability to ask questions and get answers.”
Deputy Reeve Kevin Falconer disputed Wright’s claim, saying there is an opportunity every council meeting for members of the public to speak to council, referring to the public comments section of each meeting, or they can request to come before council as a delegation.
“Unfortunately, in an open meeting, when you get questions about everything, there’s absolutely no way that any one staff or councillor could be prepared for every single possible question,” said Falconer. “That’s where the confusion comes from. The open meetings that we had were basically just the stone throwing.”
Coun. Chris Palmer also weighed in, saying that he understands that these public meetings can be difficult.
“I think the one that we had and we experienced last time well, it was on the hard side, but we shouldn’t shy away from that,” he said. “The public felt that they needed to do what they did, and it’s hard on staff, it can be hard on council. I still think we should face that as part of our commitment to being open.”
Wright asked to make a further comment, bringing up Falconer’s remarks about the public comment time allotment at meetings and the fact that no response is ever given, people are allowed to ask questions, but council is not required to answer them.
“You know, if someone comes to the meeting and asks a question, and we responded in writing after the fact or something,” said Wright, “you know that might be an improvement, maybe something we should think about doing.”
Council voted on the motion, defeating the proposed amendment to the bylaw, with Falconer and Lonnie Whitfield being the sole yes votes. Coun. Anita Van Hittersum was absent and did not vote.
Wright put forward a new motion which kept the approach to receiving public input into the budget process as outlined in the staff report, and that council continues to maintain the town hall public meeting provisions within North Huron’s procedure bylaw.
The second motion passed and was carried.