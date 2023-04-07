NORTH HURON – Three employees of the Township of North Huron have been named on the annual “Sunshine List.”
The 2022 Public Sector Salary Disclosure List, commonly referred to as the “Sunshine List,” was released by the Ontario government on March 24.
North Huron CAO Dwayne Evans was the top earner in North Huron, earning $150,381.70, up 6.20 per cent from last year.
Former Public Works Director Yamileth (Jamie) McCarthy earned $107,811.42. McCarthy’s employment with the township ended earlier this year.
Vicky Luttenberger, director of recreation, narrowly made the list, earning $104,741.25.
Huron County had 43 employees earn over $100,000 last year, with CAO Meaghan Wark topping the list again at $199,843.68, an increase of 5.09 per cent from last year.
The Wingham and District Hospital saw 15 employees make the list in 2022. CEO Karl Ellis was the top earner at the hospital, with a salary of $199,796.67 last year. Barbara Major-McEwan, vice-president of finance and information services, earned 6.02 per cent more than in 2021, grossing $145,558.50.
The Avon Maitland District School Board (AMDSB) saw 628 employees earn over $100,000. Director Lisa Walsh is reported to have made $233,744 in 2022, down from 2021 by 18.3 per cent.
The Board of Health for the Huron Perth Health Unit had 33 employees make the Sunshine List in 2022. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Miriam Klassen topped the list in 2022, earning $330,982, down 22.6 per cent from 2021.
The Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act requires organizations receiving public funding from the province to publicize names, salaries, and taxable benefits of all employees paid $100,000 or more in the previous year.