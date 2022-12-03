The roles and responsibilities of the new council for the Town of The Blue Mountains have begun to take shape.
At its first business meeting on Nov. 28, council made a number of committee appointments for the coming term.
First up, was choosing who will chair the various components of committee of the whole meetings for the next year. Deputy Mayor Peter Bordignon will chair finance, administration and legal. Coun. Shawn McKinlay will chair community services, Coun. Paula Hope will chair planning and development services and June Porter will chair operations.
Coun. Hope, who topped the polls in the councillor’s election, will be the town’s alternate representative on Grey County council.
Council also made a series of appointments to other boards/committees. McKinlay will be council’s representative on The Blue Mountains Public Library Board. Mayor Andrea Matrosovs will sit on the Blue Mountains Police Services Board, with Coun. Gail Ardiel as an alternate.
Coun. Alex Maxwell has been appointed to the board of directors for the Grey Sauble Conservation Authority and Coun. June Porter will represent the town on the Nottawasaga Conservation Authority.
Mayor Matrosovs will serve on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative, with deputy mayor Bordignon as an alternative. Coun. Porter will be the town’s representative on the Northeast Grey Health Clinics Inc. board.
Council also chose to defer making appointments to several outside organizations until those organizations have the opportunity to respond to CAO Shawn Everitt’s outreach on whether or not the various groups wanted to continue having a council representative. These include: the Thornbury Business Improvement Area board of directions (coun. McKinlay was named the town’s representative, should the BIA wish to continue to have a council appointment on its board), The Blue Mountains and District Chamber of Commerce, the Blue Mountain Village Association and the Grey County Farm Safety Association.
The CAO said he would deliver a report about various boards and committees and options going forward in early January.