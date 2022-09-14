The news has been abuzz since Thursday with the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing and all that it entails. According to Buckingham Palace, she died peacefully at Balmoral Castle (in Aberdeenshire, Scotland) on the afternoon of Sept. 8. Born on Apr. 21, 1926, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary ascended to the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, reigning for a little over 70 1/2 years. Queen Elizabeth’s reign was the longest of any British monarch; for many of us, she was the only British monarch we have ever known.
Queen Elizabeth was beloved by her country and held in the highest esteem by millions of people across the globe. Throughout her reign, she remained a remarkable symbol of pride and national identity for her country and the 14 Commonwealth Realms (countries that considered the Queen their head of state, including Canada). Twelve different Canadian Prime Ministers have served over the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.
Upon Queen Elizabeth’s passing, her eldest child and heir apparent Charles assumed the throne as King Charles III, and his wife Camilla became Queen consort. At 73 years of age, King Charles is the oldest British royal to ascend to the throne. During his first address as King on Sept. 9, Charles announced that he had passed on his former title, Prince of Wales, to his eldest son (with the late Princess Diana), Prince William, with his wife Catherine now becoming the Princess of Wales. Their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, are now Princes and Princess of Wales and are next in the line of succession in the order of their birth. Prince Harry, the youngest son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana, and his wife Meghan retain their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with Harry being fifth in the line of succession to the throne.
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Sept. 19 would be a National Day of Mourning in Canada, coinciding with the Queen’s State Funeral in London, United Kingdom. This day is to be a federal holiday, not to be confused with a statutory holiday. Statutory holidays can only be granted through legislation. As such, the individual provinces and territories will determine how to observe the National Day of Mourning in their jurisdictions.