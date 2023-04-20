An upcoming concert in the West Island featuring Indigenous musicians working with Quebecois mentors will offer up free tickets to Kahnawake community members in an effort to make the event as inclusive as possible, the director of the Festival de la Voix said Tuesday morning.
The concert, called Nikamu Mamuitun, features Innu singer-songwriters Matiu, Karen Pinette-Fontaine, Scott Pien-Picard, Ivan Boivin, Marcie, Cédrik St-Onge, Chloé Lacasse and Joëlle Saint-Pierre, who have been working with Quebecois collaborators Florent Vollant, Rejean Bouchard, and Guillaume Arsenault.
The concert will be held at Beaconsfield High School Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are free for Kahnawake community members, but are otherwise $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for students. Kids 12 and under are admitted free.
The concert is part of Festival de la Voix, a month-long concert series that has gone on throughout April in the West Island, Hudson and Westmount.
The festival’s director said the Nikamu Mamuitun show will be a highlight of the festival.
“I first saw this show last year,” said Festival de la Voix director Kerry-Anne Kutz. “I saw it at Salle Pauline Julien and I was blown away by these singers and their voices. This festival, above all, is about great singing and this is what these young artists can do. They’re wonderful people and we are very much looking forward to the concert.”
Kutz is offering free tickets to Kahnawake community members who are interested in attending – those interested can email her at kkutz@videotron.ca – and said she hopes the concert can help open up non-Native audiences to the wonders of Indigenous music.
“It’s an energetic, uplifting show, and it’s in and of itself a reconciliation project, with the Indigenous artists working with non-Native mentors, so we are hoping to be able to showcase these artists to a large audience that may not be familiar with them and their talent,” Kutz said.
In addition, the concert has taken on a greater life in the school’s community as well, Kutz added.
“One of the teachers at the school has putting together a group of students who will welcome the artists, make them feel at home and help them get ready for the show. It’s a wonderful project,” she said.
A number of local leaders, including Lac St. Louis MP Francis Scarpaleggia and Beaconsfield city councillors, are also expected to be on hand, Kutz added.
For more information, visit www.festivaldelavoix.com.