As winter nears, the team at the Yo Mobile is gearing up to provide food, clothes and other necessities to those in need.
The converted bus parks in the city hall parking lot on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 9 p.m., handing out warm clothes and other necessities to people experiencing homelessness and poverty in Timmins.
“We hand out between 20 and 30 garbage bags of clothes every weekend,” said Dan Gloster, who took over the bus operation from Mario Dussault.
Gloster's father makes weekly trips out to Cochrane to pick up donations and comes back with a full SUV. They also spend a lot of time driving around the city collecting donations.
Their work for those in need started on an individual level. Gloster said joining the Risktakers Facebook group and seeing what others were doing in their communities pushed him forward.
He put together a fundraiser on his Facebook page and hosted a spaghetti dinner outside of Living Space, and his work grew from there.
“That first meal, we handed out 101 plates of spaghetti,” said Gloster.
After getting some donations to Dussault and the Yo Mobile project, he was invited to take over the bus.
“Mario came out and said, ‘come with me for the winter and the bus is yours after that,’” said Gloster.
Since taking the project over, they’ve been picking up donations from all around the city and providing meals, clothes and hygiene products to those in need.
Their soup for the soul events, with huge pots of soup and sandwiches handed out, have been a success. Gloster said they’re looking to put together another spaghetti dinner, as well as hygiene packs to hand out in the near future.
“It was actually one of the girls on the street that came up to me and gave me the idea,” Gloster said about the hygiene packs. “We always need wipes and socks and bottles of water, stuff like that.”
Last year, Gloster said they put together 400 of the hygiene packs, which included wipes, toothpaste, deodorant and other essentials, and handed them out.
Volunteers and donations of clothes are always welcome and can be dropped off at the bus when it’s parked at city hall, and Gloster said anyone is welcome.
“They’re more than welcome to drop it off with the bus and come say hi!”