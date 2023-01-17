Municipal leaders in St. Thomas will push for better transit connections between their city and London at an upcoming gathering of rural politicians from across Ontario.
St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston, Coun. Gary Clarke and city manager Sandra Datars Bere will also call on the Ontario government to support housing and changes to Canada’s bail system at the Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) conference that starts Sunday.
A growing city with a population of about 43,000 people, St. Thomas is located about 30 kilometres south of London. City staff and politicians say the need for transit options between the two cities is critical, especially for workers at major area employers such as Amazon and Maple Leaf Foods.
“We think it’s vital that the province gets involved. The City of London and the City of St. Thomas can’t do regional transportation on their own,” Clarke said.
“With Amazon coming on board, there is going to be a huge number of people coming to this region and will need to get out there,” he said, referring to the 2,000-job Amazon fulfilment centre that is expected to open early this year on the site of the former Ford assembly plant near Talbotville.
“You got the Maple Leaf plant that has just opened (in south London), and it’s going to get bigger and bigger with the number of employees.”
On top of boosting economic development, a transit system linking the two cities would offer a more convenient and accessible option for residents, visitors and students travelling to and from London’s Fanshawe College and Western University, Clarke said.
Despite previous efforts to boost transit in the region, including rural inter-community services and extending the GO Train, there are still no options linking the two cities.
“It’s been 20 years since there has been transit between the two communities, so we’re trying to put it back in place now,” Preston said.
While St. Thomas is ready to take on responsibility for new transit, doing so would require financial support from the province, he added.
“We’d love to think that fares would cover all of the costs, and we’ll certainly attempt for that to happen, but the City of St. Thomas is stepping up to say, ‘OK, if we run it, can we get your help to support it financially under a pilot project?’ ”
The annual ROMA conference will be held in downtown Toronto from Sunday to Tuesday and is expected to draw more than 1,000 municipal officials and provincial and federal politicians.
St. Thomas has so far confirmed delegation meetings with provincial leaders to discuss support for regional transit and strengthening the criminal justice system’s bail program. It is also hoping to secure delegations focusing on funding for affordable housing projects and addressing the costs of environmental remediation to support developments on former rail lands.
“We’re the Railway Capital of Canada,” said Preston, referring to a city nickname.
“We have some old railway lands that run through our community . . . and we’d like to build high-density housing on all of that land, and we think it would be a great addition in our community to do so.”
The problem, Preston said, is the land contains contaminated soil that comes with a hefty cost to remove. And with the Ontario government pushing to build 1.5 million homes in the next 10 years, he said that the city wants to make that available land usable.
“It’s also a federal issue, so we’re going to them, too. But ROMA is mostly about provincial: ‘Can we get your support, cleaning up some of these lands? Because if we already own the land, we can start building on it the next day.' ”
