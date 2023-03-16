Do you have a favourite place in town to grab a burger?
The Shelburne BIA is hosting a ‘Best Burger in the ‘Burne’ contest throughout March, and local residents can vote for the best burger in town.
“The goal is to try create some buzz for the downtown. March is a slow month, so we thought we would try and do something to create some traffic in the downtown by engaging the restaurant in a little friendly competition,” said Len Guchardi, council representative on the BIA. “It’s for bragging rights and more than anything in the end everybody hopefully has a good time.”
The six local restaurants taking part in the competition are Beyond the Gate, Shannon’s Tap & Grill, Dufferin Public House, Main Street Café, Sunrise Diner, and Tipsy Fox.
To vote for the best burger in Shelburne, residents can visit one of the six restaurants to receive their ballot card. Participants will then receive a stamp on their ballot card from each restaurant for ordering and trying their burger. After visiting all six restaurants, a final vote for the Best Burger in the ‘Burne can be submitted.
The restaurant with the most votes will be crowned with the title of ‘Best Burger in the ‘Burne’ for 2023.
“We thought this would be a fun way to support downtown businesses and allow residents to try some of our local downtown restaurants, if they hadn’t,” said Melissa Hooper, treasurer for the Shelburne BIA. “I’ve eaten at all of them, and they’re all really good.”
Participants who complete their ballot card will also be entered into a draw to win a gift certificate to any downtown business of their choice.
The Best Burger in the ‘Burne contest will run until the end of March.