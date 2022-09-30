Medicine Hat College and the Miywasin Friendship Centre are co-hosting an event today for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The event will take place at the front of the college, where there will be a stage set up and space for lawn chairs.
The event will begin with a 1.5-kilometre walk at 4 p.m. A shorter, alternative route is also available.
Medicine Hat Police Service’s flag party will be joining, the superintendents from each school division will be carrying Every Child Matters flags, Mayor Linnsie Clark will be holding a reconciliation flag and individuals from the Indigenous community will be holding the Treaty 7 and Treaty 4 Metis Nation flag.
Following the walk, Elder Bertha Wirch, a residential school survivor, will be speaking about her experiences. Her son, Walter, will also take the stage, talking about his perspective on the intergenerational impact of residential schools. A blanketing ceremony will be held to honour residential school survivors.
The Buffalo Calf Singers from Nekaneet Nation in Saskatchewan will be drumming. There will be an honour song performed and a round dance, which is aimed at joining the community together.
There will be booths and tables set up. Orange shirts can be purchased from Miywasin or MHC. All proceeds raised by MHC go toward education for Indigenous students. Colouring stations will be available for younger children.
“National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a day to remember the children that we’ve lost in residential schools and honour our residential school survivors, said Chasity Cairns, manager of Indigenous engagement and student supports at MHC. “It also provides education and awareness in our community so that we can walk forward together in reconciliation.”
The event runs from 4-6 p.m. at MHC. The best way to help is “to come out and show your support by walking with us in reconciliation,” said Cairns.