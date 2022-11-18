TEESWATER – A generous donation from Bruce Power brought the Teeswater Medical Centre $100,000 closer to its $2.6 million goal to renovate the existing building into a state-of-the-art medical facility, including space for a new doctor, a pharmacy, and other healthcare professionals.
Bruce Power’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Rencheck, joined several local dignitaries, fundraising committee members, and business owners at the facility on Nov. 9 to present the cheque and unveil the new total on the fundraising thermometer keeping track of the calculations.
“We are proud to support the Teeswater Medical Centre and its committee’s goal of providing a new, state-of-the art facility that will include enhanced access to medical care,” said Rencheck. “As a leading clean energy provider for the province, we believe that our rural communities, the people who live there, and health care professionals working here deserve top-notch care and advanced medical facilities.”
As part of its commitment to supporting local health care, Bruce Power and its supplier partners have committed $3.65 million to local hospital foundations and medical clinics across the region since 2019. This supports local efforts to provide the latest equipment and services while recognizing our hospitals and clinics’ important work and services to residents and visitors.
“This donation is another step forward in giving our residents access to improved medical facilities and services,” said Paul Cronin, co-chair of the Teeswater Medical Centre Building Committee. “We are making this modern facility a reality thanks to the efforts of our volunteers, local residents, the municipality and our corporate sponsors such as Bruce Power.”
The committee aims to renovate the existing doctors’ office in the spring, with a target completion of December 2023.
They are actively participating in the recruitment of healthcare professionals.