Two Air Ornge ambulances touched down in quick succession at West Haldimand General Hospital in Hagersville on Wednesday to pick up a pair of workers who had been injured at Stelco’s Nanticoke steelworks.
The Ministry of Labour confirmed an incident at the Stelco Lake Erie Works in Nanticoke that saw two workers burned while working with unspecified “materials,” the ministry said.
The workers were taken by paramedics to the local hospital and then airlifted to a different hospital to receive continued care.
The injured workers are employed by John Kenyon Limited, a Hamilton-based company that “services new and maintenance metal wall cladding and metal roofing projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional construction markets,” according to the company website.
When reached by The Spectator, a company spokesperson declined to comment.
The labour ministry has assigned an inspector to the case and the investigation is ongoing.