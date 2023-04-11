A pandemic may not be the ideal time to start a retail business but it certainly worked out for Chatham's newLIFE Thrift Store.
So much so, the volunteer-driven non-profit has donated a total of $90,000 local charities since its inception, with the latest being a $3,000 gift to the Chatham-Kent Women's Centre.
"We are thrilled and grateful to give back to the community which has so generously supported us," said newLIFE board chairperson George Flikweert.
The store – which is entirely run by volunteers – adopted the practice of donating a portion of sales every month to a registered charity in Chatham-Kent. Since it opened in June 2020, newLIFE has gifted money to 21 various agencies, some of which have multiple donations.
Some of the recipients include Chatham-Kent Hospice, the Children's Treatment Centre of Chatham-Kent, Hope Haven, Indwell, Westover Treatment Centre and Outreach for Hunger.
"This is a practice that started on day one and will continue into the future," Flikweert said.
The store, which sells clean second-hand items, also benefits the environment, Flikweert noted, as re-selling items keeps them from going into the landfill.
"As a Christian organization, we strive to be good stewards of our resources and land, along with being kind, compassionate and fair to all those who come to our store," Flikweert said.
The store at 202 Queen Street also raises money for the Chatham Christian School.
newLIFE Thrift Store is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Donations can be dropped off at the back of the store or they could be picked up by calling 519-354-5033 or email newlifechatham@gmail.com. The store also a Facebook page.