BLAKE ELLIS/LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE PHOTOS
The Brigden Fair once again was a Lambton County Thanksgiving weekend tradition having been on hiatus since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 44,700 people came through the Brigden fairgrounds from Friday until Monday. The large crowds took in the midway,
which led to many smiles, as well as a parade that wound through the fairgrounds and it wouldn’t be complete with out the livestock shows. The Canadian Great War Society Cavalry formation demonstrated many of the maneuvers done on the battlefield in the First World War. During the Working Wagon’s Team Show on Sunday, Brigden Fair Ambassador Emma Ouellette hitched a ride on the back of one of the wagons. The Western Ontario Outlaws entertained with lawn mower races.