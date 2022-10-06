Oops.
New town street signs on The Promenade popped up with the wrong spelling Monday before quickly being taken down and corrected.
Pictures of the signs reading “Promanade” were first posted to the Facebook group NOTL 4 All.
The Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake has a proofing system for signs to help prevent mistakes but the error was missed.
The signs were removed, corrected and replaced the next day by town staff.
The work was done in-house and the changeover cost the town next to nothing, spokesperson Lauren Kruitbosch said.
The town may also need to change the spelling on signs for Delater Street. Or should it be Delatre, which is how the family spelled it?
Town communications co-ordinator Marah Minor told The Lake Report the municipality has been spelling it “Delater” in its bylaws and street signs for years.
“Town staff notes the inconsistencies between the spelling and the historical records found on the Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum’s online database,” Minor said in an email.
The town is researching the spelling of Delater Street before determining a course of action.
And for anyone wondering about Mississauga vs. Mississagua Street? The latter spelling is correct.