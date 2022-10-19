Medicine Hat College has appointed a new vice president and provost.
After five years in Red Deer, Dr. Nancy Brown is returning and MHC is happy to have her back.
“I’ve heard that from a few people, which is lovely,” stated Brown. “There is a real advantage to being in the situation I’m in. Things have changed so it’s important I take the time to understand what those changes are and spend the time listening.”
Brown added she is excited about returning and thrilled at the prospect of working at MHC again.
“When I think about coming to the role and what I bring, it is that collective experience I’ve gained,” she said. “Over the years of being a faculty member, chair, associate dean and dean, at each of those stages I’ve learned important knowledge and experiences. That is the package I am coming with as I enter the VP role.”
Brown says her initial goals are to get settled and talk to staff and faculty to understand their priorities, along with those of the institution. Having worked there for 15 years, she knows MHC well, but much has altered in the past five years.
COVID-19 produced changes in all post-secondary institutions, but Brown believes they are back on track as a sector.
“It taught us lots about being flexible and presented opportunities we hadn’t considered before,” she said. “There are many positive that have come out in terms of learner pathways and access.”
Brown will start at MHC on Nov. 14, 2022.
“It’s a fabulous opportunity for me,” said Brown. “Having left and gaining the leadership experience I have; I think makes the ability to come back that much stronger for me.”