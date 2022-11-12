Former Warden Bill Weber congratulates former Warden and St. Clair Township’s long-time Mayor Steve Arnold on his retirement Tuesday. Arnold has served the community 37 years, first as a Sombra Township councillor. He had been mayor since 2006. Weber is also retiring this year after serving Lambton Shores for more than a decade and as warden of Lambton for four years.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.