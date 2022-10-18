First in a two-part series
A business owner in Happy Valley-Goose Bay says an escalation in lawless behaviour in the Labrador community presents an immediate need for beefed up police enforcement.
But Sacha Fraser says the ultimate answer to the town’s woes cannot be reduced to any one particular group or any one cause.
“One of the things that I think is a little bit of a mistake or a misleading statement is to kind of frame this as a transient/transiently homeless/homeless issue,” said Fraser, whose family owns a convenience store in the town. “There are certainly individuals who don’t have a fixed address, and would have those challenges, but the larger issue now is the larger number of individuals that don’t necessarily fit that particular profile that are living in the trails and in the woods within town limits.”
The phenomenon is not new.
The town has been having issues with a growing transient population for several years. The council has petitioned the provincial government for assistance, saying the problem goes beyond the municipality’s scope and abilities to address.
This year, the province responded with funding to provide an extra 12-hour RCMP patrol unit per day, something the mayor said will help matters, but not serve as an ultimate solution.
“We have to have a security patrol on the bike trail between the high school and Tim Hortons because of some of the interactions that have happened,” Mayor George Andrews told The Telegram Monday, Oct. 17.
“We realize that enforcement is not going to fix this particular transient/homelessness issue, but what we’re concerned about is the escalating nature and the amount and now the large groups of individuals.”
Andrews said there are about 80 people living transient lifestyles in the region, and the number of break-ins and other criminal activities has increased.
Some are marauding in groups of a half dozen or more, he said.
“Our community is in a tinder(box) kind of condition, that I’m afraid somebody’s going to be hurt,” he said, adding that he fears the kinds of confrontations that may occur when people trespass on private property.
A Facebook group called Concerning Happy Valley/Goose Bay has lately been rife with complaints from residents, including a couple of near misses happening at night when people deliberately or unwittingly jump out in front of moving cars.
“It’s very difficult to see individuals and to be able to stop at short notice,” said Fraser.
She said her family has had to hire security for the store, which has become one of the businesses on the front lines of the problem.
They’ve had to deal with theft in broad daylight, aggressive panhandling of customers, verbal abuse and threats toward staff, she said.
“We’ve had multiple people that had to be removed from our property and then banned from coming back. We’ve had fights break out on our front steps that have moved into the vestibule of the establishment.”
But the fundamental issue is safety, she said.
“One of the barriers to dealing with this issue is that it has become a Team A vs. Team B, Group 1 vs. Group 2 or 3, and I think if we kind of all take a step back and see this is a very serious public safety issue — some would say a crisis — then it’s not at all helpful to try to pigeon-hole people or lay blame on one group or another.”
Early last year, Labrador Affairs Minister Lisa Dempster announced the province would look at building a new shelter in the central Labrador town based on the Gathering Place in St. John’s.
This past spring, an acute response team consisting of the premier, select cabinet ministers and the mayor was formed to try to tackle the issue head-on.
The Telegram is attempting to arrange interviews with Dempster and with John Abbott, minister responsible for housing.
Fraser described a meeting with Dempster and other business leaders in June as “disappointing at best.”
As an illustration of how housing is not the only problem, two people who died last winter — Lukie Karpik and Frederica Benuen — were found just outside local shelters, the Housing Hub and the Labrador Inn, the latter serving as an overflow for the former.
Both had rooms available for them, but never got as far as the door.
“As mayor, I don’t want to see anyone get hurt, and I sure as hell don’t want to see anybody succumb to weather,” Andrews said.
The Telegram will continue pursuing this story in the coming days.
Wednesday: what is being done and why is it not enough?