The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands has appointed Angela Kelman as its newest council member, filling the Ward 2 seat left vacant by the sudden passing of Gordon Ohlke earlier this year.
Rather than hold a byelection, council filled the position by appointment, following an interview process.
Kelman, who describes herself as a positive, analytical individual with strong leadership skills, is a longstanding resident of Ward 2 and actively participates in many causes within the community. She is the only female councillor in TLTI and the second woman at the council table, along with Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke.
Kelman, a bus driver who also provides supervisory support as required at Sweet's Corners Elementary School, has lived in the community for 22 years.
She said she’s excited for the opportunity.
"I’m grateful to have been given this chance," Kelman said. "I really look forward to working with all of you and doing something other than driving children on a bus."
That got a laugh from her new colleagues.
Smith-Gatcke welcomed Kelman to the council table, saying Kelman left an impression on her in their first encounter.
"I remember the first time that I met you, and that was in the first campaign," said Smith-Gatcke, who is serving in her second term as mayor. "I didn’t know you. I believe you reached out to me through social media and said you’d really like to meet me. Not everyone does that during a campaign period. Sometimes people don’t even want you knocking on their door. So, the fact you reached out says a lot. You cared, and I remember you asking a number of questions. I didn’t see you again until this process started, got to see you come to meetings, asking questions, adding things that are important to the discussion. It sets the tone for what you will bring to this table and I know we’re looking forward to all the additions you can make to our discussion, I know it’ll be a steep learning curve, but in saying that, everyone has to start somewhere. I’m grateful you put your name forward."
Coun. Mark Jamison, also a councillor for Ward 2, said Kelman was selected from a quality list of candidates.
"You rose in favour to be our councillor and I very much welcome you,” Jamison said. “I can only say how impressed I am with your community and civic involvement. As your co-Ward 2 councillor, I look forward to your advice and counsel as we move forward. Thank you for stepping up.”
Coun. Brian Mabee welcomed Kelman to the council table.
"We have a robust group here, as always, and it is great to have another new member here," Mabee said. "Welcome. We look forward to all of your additions to the council table."
Coun. Terry Fodey said Kelman’s extensive involvement in Ward 2 will spread to the other wards.
"But that’s exactly what we’re looking forward to," Fodey said. "You represent the people of Ward 2 and have done so, so well in the past number of years and we’re looking forward to your expertise coming to the table."
Coun. Jeff Lackie reiterated those comments, while poking fun at the rest of council.
"We welcome your face to our table, it’s a nice change," Lackie said, getting a laugh from the rest of those at the council table "Not that I have anything against you grumpy old men but I look forward to working with you."
Coun. Brock Gorrell called Kelman’s appointment a great day for TLTI.
"You demonstrated great communication skills and a grasp of the many issues facing TLTI," Gorrell said. "I know that Gord (Ohlke) would be pleased with having you in his seat, and with your appointment, and I feel confident you will bring reason and balance to our council."
Other candidates who put their name forward for the Ward 2 council seat included TuBears (Tony) Bryant, Vera Dulysh, John Paul (JP) Jackson, Tom Lawler, Todd Robertson, Steven Williams and Brian Woodford.
