When life gives you lemons ... make lemonade.
And that's exactly what families will be doing in Niagara-on-the-Lake on June 10.
NOTL council was full of smiles when Caroline Polgrabia, president of Family and Children's Services Niagara, visited town hall to unveil plans for the second annual Mountainview LemonAid Day.
It’s a community-driven fundraiser that raises money for kids in need so they can go to summer camp.
The June 10 fundraiser is jointly organized by Family and Children's Services Niagara and Mountainview Building Group.
People can register with their friends and families for the fundraiser at Family and Children's Services’ website.
Each registered group will get a stand, two baseball hats and four children’s T-shirts with the LemonAid logo on them.
The organizers also provide pitchers, cups and lemonade concentrate.
“We didn’t want families to have to do anything. They could just go, run the stand and have fun,” Polgrabia said.
Coun. Maria Mavridis said last year's fundraiser was “well put together.”
“We’re looking forward to doing it again this year,” said Coun. Adriana Vizzari, who signed up for the event last year.
Polgrabia said it was the kids who did all the work. "They went out, they ran their stands and they raised $85,000 – clear – to send other kids to camp.”
“Last year we were able to support over 400 children across the region,” she told council.
“This year we’re hoping to go even bigger.”
Polgrabia said there were 100 stands across the region last year, with eight in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
Council voted unanimously to declare June 10 Mountainview LemonAid Day in town.
“I think it’s going to be a good year. I think It’s going to be a tradition, for sure,” Polgrabia said.