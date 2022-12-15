The Strathmore Stampede is offering tickets to their annual rodeo much earlier than usual this year in an effort to make the event more accessible.
According to Kate Dubois, events coordinator Strathmore Stampede, offering tickets to the 2023 event this early will give folks more opportunities to purchase tickets, as well as to keep the event fresh in their minds to prioritize.
“This year, we decided to make our Strathmore Stampede tickets on sale a little bit earlier, just so people can maybe buy them for Christmas or whatnot,” she said. “The biggest part of it is to start getting word of mouth out there, and news going out that the Stampede is happening again.”
Generally, tickets to the Strathmore Stampede go on sale in February. The goal, according to Dubois, is to encourage the event to grow, as well as to give folks who are potentially interested more time to plan their summer.
“I know there’s so many different events that go on throughout the summer, so this is something that you are kind of aware of a little bit earlier,” she said. “We’ve seen huge, huge increase in our seated events like the rodeo and chuckwagons, so we’re hoping to continue growing it.”
Another point of excitement for the Strathmore Stampede team is that this year they will not be competing with Medicine Hat for rodeo fans to choose which event to attend.
Dubois explained Strathmore’s and Medicine Hat’s events will this year be hosted on different weekends, which will be to the advent of both athletes and their teams, as well as fans.
“Typically, we have had Medicine Hat go at the same time, but this year actually works out great that they are happening the weekend before us,” she said. “If you go visit Medicine Hat and us, you don’t really have to split your time between the two – you can do both.”
Tickets for the Strathmore Stampede are currently on sale for their regular listing prices. Dubois did not specify whether early bird deals will be made available later.
The team is working to secure a headliner for the Strathmore Stampede’s Friday Night Roundup Concert – the artist for which, they are hoping to reveal in a few weeks.
Another popular event set to make a return is the Running with the Bulls. Others which Dubois said the team would like to see returning include the Kisling Farms Petting Zoo, as well as the Alberta Wrestling Academy.
For those who are interested, tickets can be purchased online via the Strathmore Stampede website, or in person at the office on the Agricultural Society Grounds. As a note to keep in mind, the in-person office will be closed from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3.