WELLINGTON NORTH — Council is looking for ways to work a new Mount Forest pool into its budget.
The total cost of a replacement outdoor pool is $5.3 million and Monday night it was a topic of discussion Monday as council works through a 2023 budget process that could see an increase as high as eight per cent.
The pool budget is divided into three options. In option one, taxpayers cover $5.05 million of the pool cost. In option two, taxpayers pay $4.3 million. And in option three, taxpayers pay $2.8 million.
What isn’t covered by taxes would be covered by fundraising.
With the pool incorporated into the capital budget the cost of recreation and cultural services is $6,423,000. Without the pool worked into this budget, the recreation and cultural services category will cost $1,145,000.
Director of finance and treasurer Farhad Hossain explained that council has two choices. First, should it go forward with the project, and two, how to fund the project, if it goes forward at this time?
“The first one is more of a go, no-go decision. Second one is, if we decide to go ahead, what are we looking at into the funding level for these two projects?” Hossain said, referring to the second major project on the table, the Arthur wastewater treatment facility upgrades.
Council has already made an investment into the pool project.
“For the pool, council already approved around $600,000. Should staff move ahead and spend those money and prepare the project?” Hossain said, asking a question to explain the situation.
Coun. Penny Renken suggested that council and staff explore moving forward with the pool while minimizing the tax burden it will cause.
“On the funding for the pool, there were three options for the taxpayers input into it. And I’m just wondering if there is any feasible way of using option number three with the least amount the taxpayer would have to pay. That would free up a bit of money and we could worry about how we’re going to pay for the rest of the pool,” Renken said.
In a report from staff, it suggested that the pool could be paid for partly through a special tax levy.
“I do think though, doing it through a special levy as was suggested will meet with some significant resistance from the public,” Mayor Andy Lennox said.
Renken indicated a desire to keep exploring ways of paying for the pool.
“I’d like to have some more discussions with the committees and bring back maybe more possibilities of ways to be able to fund that and not be such a burden to the taxpayers,” Renken said.
Council will revisit the budget at a March 20 meeting.
