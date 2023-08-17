The Osoyoos Desert Centre has put out a call to all “citizen scientists” to help endangered and at-risk animals in Canada’s pocket desert. Located on 146th Ave., the nature interpretive reserve needs people to record what they see regarding interaction between wildlife and vehicles around the facility as part of a mortality survey. “As more and more natural spaces are fragmented due to residential developments and road construction, animal mortality on roadways is increasing and unfortunately the centre is surrounded by roads,” said centre general manager Joni Reimer. “This is 67 acres of endangered antelope brush so it is very vital for endangered and at-risk species, but to use it, they have to cross those roads. “The information collected here will be extremely helpful in learning more about how we can protect wildlife in our area.” Especially vulnerable to vehicle strikes are wildlife like the nocturnal American Badger Western Rattlesnake and Great Basin Gopher snake which like to warm themselves on the roads during the day. Volunteering for the mortality survey includes walking the length of 146th Ave. on both sides once a week which takes about 45 minutes to an hour.
“It’s a job really anybody can do, it doesn’t take any kind of scientific background to collect research data,” said Reimer. “We wanted to implement this survey so we can better understand the mortalities, strikes or just an idea of the animals crossing the roads.” While counting animals that have been hit by vehicles is not for everyone, the manager added, “It’s not like it’s a graveyard of a road and the information is very important.” Ways of helping wildlife negotiate roadways includes the construction of overpasses and installation of culverts. With the support of Parks Canada and Raccoopak Media, the centre has developed a new app where the information will be filed. Those wanting to volunteer must have a smart phone and data is required. The centre will provide training and safety equipment including high visibility vests. Anyone interested in volunteering for the survey can contact Reimer at manager@desert.org