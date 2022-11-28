Election night proved a tough for incumbent mayors in the Upper River Valley, as four of six went down to defeat.
Nackawic Mayor Ian Kitchen fell to Tim Fox in the new community of Nackawic-Millville, while Perth-Andover incumbent Mayor Marianne Bell lost to Cindy McLaughlin in Southern Victoria.
Meanwhile in Woodstock, long-serving incumbent Mayor Art Slipp fell to incumbent Coun. Trina Jones.
Long-time Florenceville-Bristol Mayor Karl Curtis lost to former Carleton-Victoria MLA Andrew Harvey for the mayor of the District of Carleton North.
Incumbent Canterbury Mayor Tanya Cloutier is the only incumbent mayor to win re-election, defeating Steve Buckingham and Gar Conklin in the race for Lakeland Ridges.
In Hartland, incumbent Mayor Tracey DeMerchant won by acclamation.
Mayor and council results
Nackawic-Millville. Final Count
Mayor
Tim FOX 523 (Elected)
Ian KITCHEN 314
Ward 1 (1 seat)
Katlyn (Katie) NOZZOLILLO 63 (Elected)
Anthony MOORCROFT 62
Ward 2 (1 seat)
Jeffrey CLARK Elected by acclamation
Ward 3 (2 seats)
Greg MACFARLANE Elected by acclamation
Robert (Bob) SIMPSON Elected by acclamation
Ward 4 (1 seat)
Colin TRAIL Elected by acclamation
Ward 5 (1 seat)
Michael ARBUCKLE Elected by acclamation
Ward 6 (1 seat)
Errol GRAHAM 73 (Elected)
Kim ALLEN 46
Lakeland Ridges
Tanya Marie CLOUTIER 443 Elected
Steve BUCKINGHAM 212
Gar CONKLIN 89
Ward 1: (2 seats)
Ross STAIRS 122 M Elected
Perry BULL 113 M Elected
Gregory (Greg) GRANT 85 M
Ward 2 (2 seats)
Linda L. PORTER 97 Elected
Patricia J. BUDD 87 Elected
Greg WILLIAMS 85
Ward 3 (2 seats)
Randy STAIRS 113 Elected
Christopher Charles Gordon YERXA Elected
Alex RODBARD 69
Duane Gordon MACMILLAN 67
Lauren BOYD 59 )
Ward 4 (2 seats)
Mark GRANT 180 Elected
Michael Thomas FURROW 114 Elected
Christy COLLIER 97
Brayden Shawn COLLIER (BRAYDEN COLLICOTT) 35
Woodstock
Mayor
Trina (Jones) MILBURY 1290 Elected
Arthur L. SLIPP 981
Mark J. DUMAS 71
Ward 1: (1 seat)
Michael Martin Elected by acclamation
Ward 2: (1 seat)
Will BELYEA 140 (Elected)
Dana PATTERSON 128
Ward 3 (1 seat)
Julie CALHOUN-WILLIAMS 118 (Elected)
Scott DUNLOP 109
Thomas (Tom) REID 47
Ward 4: (4 seats)
Mark ROGERS 823 (Elected)
Jeff BRADBURY 777 (Elected)
Norm BROWN 758 (Elected)
Christa MCCARTNEY 600 (Elected)
Erin Katherine DELONG 521
Ricky NICHOLSON 496
Ward 5: (1 seat)
Lorne LEECH 307 (Elected)
Graham GILL 125
Hartland
Mayor
Tracey D. DEMERCHANT Elected by acclamation
At Large (3 seats)
Lee PATTERSON 423 (Elected)
Stewart FAIRGRIEVE 412 (Elected)
Wayne Douglas BRITTON 322 (Elected)
George BOONE 314
Ward 1 (1 seat)
Jason J. SMITH Elected by acclamation
Ward 2 (1 seat)
Mike WALTON Elected by acclamation
Ward 3 (1 seat)
Sam WALTON 94
Rebecca BLAEVOET 57
District of Carleton North
Mayor
Andrew HARVEY 1462 (Elected)
Karl E. CURTIS 610
Charles MACDONALD 496
Charles Hugh MCNAIR 150
At Large (2 seats)
Karen HARGROVE 1211 (Elected)
Laurel BRADSTREET 796 (Elected)
Charles (Charlie) GUEST 792
Clay MARCO 672
Patricia (Trish) FOSTER 582
Joe TREVORS 462
Ryan DICKINSON 249
David MacKenzie HUNTER 214
Stephen HUTCHINGS 115 M
Basil KAZAKOS 98
Ward 1 (1 seat)
Michael J. STEWART 156 (Elected)
Ronald DICKINSON 130
Kasie GRAHAM 68
Robert LEE 49
Ward 2 (1 seat)
Chala WATSON 228 (Elected)
Debbie THOMAS 128
Ward 3 (1 seat)
Scott OAKES 496 (Elected)
Rodney C. BROAD 103
Jodi Allan O'NEILL 89
Michael ALLEN 75
Elaina OAKES 50
Ward 4 (1 seat)
Ray HAINES 190 (Elected)
Julienne DENNY 172
David TRAFFORD 155
Mary Jo ANDOW 112
Theresa HUNTER 84
Ward 5 (1 seat)
Angel CONNOR 139 (Elected)
Gailen W. ALLAN 125
Brent W. PEARSON 115
James (Jim) B. DOHERTY 52
Southern Victoria
Mayor
Cindy D. MCLAUGHLIN 421 Elected)
Marianne BELL 391
Terry RITCHIE 36
At Large (1 seat)
Sheldon SHAW Elected by acclamation
Ward 1 (1 seat)
Todd MCGUIRE 83 (Elected)
Joe GEE 80
Ward 2 (3 seats)
Tamara TITUS MCPHAIL 435 (Elected)
Sheila E. CUMMINGS 396 (Elected)
William (Bill) STEVENSON 299 (Elected)
Ward 3
Sara PLANT Elected by acclamation