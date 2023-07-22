The Township of Gillies has put off its next budget debate until the middle of next month, following an occasionally raucous town-hall style meeting this week prompted by a potentially hefty property-tax increase.
“In light of the public information session on (Wednesday), council has made the decision to postpone the upcoming budget meeting,” a township bulletin said Thursday.
The next meeting, which had been set to take place on Monday, has been re-scheduled for Aug. 14. It’s to be held virtually, not in person like Wednesday’s event, according to the bulletin.
Of the more than 100 people who crammed into Gillies’ community centre on Wednesday, some left dissatisfied with responses they heard about the budget from Reeve Wendy Wright and Coun. Elizabeth Jones.
“Everyone was just trying to understand how and why this (financial) crisis is happening, and read a financial document that they did not understand,” Gillies resident Kathy McGowan said after the meeting.
“Considering the level of frustration mounting in this community, and the standing-room-only attendance, I was impressed that the vast majority of folks waited their turn to ask questions,” McGowan added.
Three OPP officers attended the meeting “to keep the peace” after being asked to do so in advance by the municipality.
“There were no arrests or charges laid as a result of their attendance,” a regional OPP spokeswoman said Friday.
Wright didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. In an interview last week, she said the municipality has been hard hit by rising costs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said any tax increase approved by council would be less than the 25-per-cent figure that had been floating around on social media for the past few weeks.
Under one scenario, Wright said, some Gillies property owners could be looking at an extra $50 per month, but that would be “at the very high end.”
McGowan said she already pays more than $3,000 in property taxes. Like most rural dwellers, Gillies residents pay for their own well and septic systems.
According to a spokeswoman for MPP Kevin Holland’s office, the province would need more information about Gillies’ budgetary “requirements” before any additional funding programs might be made available.
As it stands, “Gillies received $166,900 in funding for 2023, which is the equivalent of $766 per household,” the spokeswoman said.
That money comes from an annual fund that supports Northern Ontario and rural municipalities.
“This funding recognizes the financial challenges facing these communities and supports areas with limited property assessments,” the spokeswoman said.
Wright has noted that Gillies, with a population of only 500, consists mostly of farms and rural properties. There is no commercial tax base.
The municipality operates on an annual budget of about $655,000. It levies taxes to fix and plow local roads, maintain a landfill on Neva Road, pay for public-health services and contract out OPP policing; policing alone costs the municipality more than $60,000 annually.
According to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, municipalities must present and pass a budget once a year, but there is no specific deadline for doing so.
In practice, most cities and towns work on their budgets for the coming year between October and April.