The University of Lethbridge and Pronghorn Athletics announced the Saokiawakaasi Scholarship and the first recipient Wednesday was Jack-Henry Fox-Grey, a third year athlete on the Horns men’s basketball team.
Coming to the university after playing two seasons with the Lethbridge Kodiaks, Fox-Grey is now pursuing a Bachelor of Science at the university. From the Blood Reserve, he has played high school basketball at LCI, seeing himself as a role model for the next generation of Indigenous athletes.
“When I was a young man I dreamed of being where I am at today, and now that I am in that position, I feel it is important to inspire the younger generation in addition to that,” said Fox-Grey. “I hope that this is the start of something bigger than basketball.”
The University and the Pronghorns wanted to create this scholarship to promote athletics in the Indigenous community as well as show the representation they have on campus.
“We have been working on a new scholarship to help celebrate our Indigenous athletes on campus, as well as working with our Indigenous community to help us realize what role Pronghorn Athletics has in Truth and Reconciliation,” said Neil Langevin, executive director of the Pronghorns.
The scholarship is available to students entering from high school or transfer students who are a member of any of the Blackfoot Confederacy Nations. Coaches are eligible to nominate student-athletes for the award. A committee including Pronghorn Athletics and Iikaisskini come together to award the winner. Winners receive a $2,500 stipend that is handed out annually. Nominees can be in any degree program.
“We know it is just one small part we can do to acknowledge our community in the Truth and Reconciliation process. Blackfoot and other Indigenous athletes have long been a part of Pronghorn Athletics, this is a fabulous way to help celebrate them and to recognize them,” said Langevin.
With the support of his teammates and coaches, Fox-Grey is happy to have been the first recipient and looks forward to seeing who else will receive it in the future.
“I hope as many people as possible. Anything helps when you are a student athlete,” said Fox-Grey. “The support from my teammates has been amazing, not only that but the athletic staff and everyone has been so supportive of this whole situation and it has been good to see.”