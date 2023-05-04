Wheatland County Council has approved the grant funding of three community associations between Carseland and Gleichen, as per the Recreation Policy 14.4.
County administration had notified eligible community associations within the two municipalities that the county was accepting applications, with a submission deadline of March 31.
“This year was the first year that the grant was oversubscribed, so the funding model kicked in for the allocation amount. Not all the groups got the full requested allocation,” said Dave Rimes, community services coordinator with County administration.
The total combined program grant requests this year equated to $288,724.25. The county’s approved budget for the grant program totalled $204,000.
This year marks the third that Wheatland County has been accepting grant funding requests through the program.
County administration recommended the following funding amounts to each respective community organization, issuing priority based on the county’s pre-established funding model:
• Gleichen and District Community Association: $11,424
• Carseland and District Community Association and Agricultural Society: $102,000
• Gleichen & District Agricultural Society: $90,576
The Gleichen and District Community Association submitted their application with intent for the grant to cover several expenses relating to their community hall, such as, but not limited to insurance, security systems, utilities, sound system upgrades, and kitchen repairs.
An original total of $31,219.25 was requested of the county. This was ultimately reduced based on priority, though their application did meet all the grant requirements of the policy.
Carseland and District Community Association had originally applied for $127,505 in order to cover expenses relating to a redesigned website, ball diamond maintenance and new shale, recreational centre roof repair, roof top unit replacement and door installation in the community hall, and snow removal, among others.
The Gleichen and District Agricultural Society requested a total of $130,000 which would be utilized to cover operating utilities and maintenance expenses, as well as ice plant maintenance.
A portion of the funding would also be utilized for a lighting project, which was not detailed in the Wheatland County Council agenda package.
Coun. Shannon Laprise moved to approve the recommended funding amounts in the policy as presented by administration.
Council approved the following community associations’ funding amounts without further questions, discussion, or objections.