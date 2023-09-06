If you’ve gone to the Medicine Hat Public Library this summer or driven down First Street SE, you are aware there hasn’t been much available parking. That’s in-part due to a full array of all types of programming hosted at the library over the summer.
“Summer was amazing, it was very busy. It was my first summer here, so I didn’t know what to expect. There was no parking all summer pretty much, it was that busy here all the time,” stated Marina Boese, head of marketing services at MHPL. “We were really happy to see our drop-in, family story times come back and they were wildly popular. If we keep getting a response from the community, we will gladly keep doing what we are doing.”
Last summer, there was still limited programming available and people were still cautious.
As things opened back up, the economic downturn pushed people to find more cost friendly options when looking for activities. As MHPL memberships are still free due to ongoing sponsorship, the library has become an affordable option.
Youth and community librarian Stephanie Kuhn added, “I know from parents I’ve talked to and received feedback from is we have lots of first timers coming to the library this summer, a whole lot of first timers. It really has to do with the economic climate out there, they are looking for free things to do with their family and they are turning to the library for the first time and realizing we have free programming from ages 0-99 every single day of the week.”
It’s not only books, movies, music and programs, there is also the Library of Things that is available to anyone with a membership.
“It’s been going really well,” said Boese. “We’ve added some new things this summer. One of the most requested things was added this summer, we have a serger now to go along with our sewing machine.”
While the serger was the big ticket item, other things added this year were a button maker and a virtual reality kit for PlayStation 4.
The Play Space inside the Kinsmen Children’s Library continues to be well used, with drop-in hours from 1 p.m. until closing time.
“The Play Space is bookable in the morning,” explained Kuhn. “We have two slots in the morning that can be booked ahead of time. You usually have to book quite far in advance because it’s very popular.”
There are multiple ways to book the Play Space, via the online booking form, using the QR code on the back of MHPL’s What’s On booklet, or calling the library. The form goes to the office and they will reach out if there is a conflict with requested dates. There is no fee involved for a family booking at the Play Space.
Meeting rooms, on the other hand, have a fee attached to book them, which is to cover maintenance and cleaning.
“Our fees have gone up for the first time in 20 years. Now they are $20 instead of $15 for the room for three hours,” said Boese.
The teen programming is stepping it up with the building and soft opening of the new teen space, The Honeycomb House.
MHPL wants people to be knowledgeable about all the spaces at the library so the entire facility is being used as much as possible.
A grand opening celebration for the Honeycomb House will take place Saturday, Sept. 9 from 1-4 p.m. There will be activities for the entire family spread out throughout the building and extending onto the lawn off River Road.
The What’s On booklet for September and October was recently released and can be picked up in print at MHPL or viewed online. It is expected the September programs will fill up quickly.
Starting Sept. 10, the library will be open on Sundays again from 1-4 p.m., all other hours will remain as they have been all summer. The Play Space will have drop-in hours again on Sundays as well.
Go to mhpl.shortgrass.ca for more information or check out the library’s Facebook page.
None