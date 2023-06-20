The Village of Sundridge is again providing young children with another season of splash pad activity at Lion's Park.
The splash pad is now open after two employees with the Public Works Department, Levi Spoelstra and Kallan Ronholm, prepared it by rolling out a draft line hose more than 500 feet long into Lake Bernard.
The line acts as a suction hose that draws water to a pumphouse in a cement shed where it's also filtered before being released through the splash pad.
The intake line sits off the bottom of the lake so that it doesn't suck in algae or silt.
By-law Enforcement Officer Jason Newman, who was a Sundridge town councillor when the splash pad was installed in 2015, says the popular attraction “brings a lot of people from surrounding towns”.
The splash pad was built to honour the memory of Stacey (Sullivan) Stillar who died of liver cancer in 2012 at the age of 32. Her husband Jason Stillar says his late wife was a teacher who loved children.
“I wanted to give something back to the community to keep her memory alive,” he told the Nugget from his home in Port Sydney near Huntsville.
The Stillars both grew up in Sundridge before moving to Central Ontario to pursue their respective careers. The families are well known in Sundridge and were very involved in the community.
Stillar said his wife had a promising career with Scotiabank and was quickly moving up the corporate ladder when at 26 “she walked away from it and went to teachers college”.
“It was her calling,” Stillar said.
Stillar said his wife got a full-time teaching job just days before learning she had cancer but she continued to work for as long as she could. During this time, their son Hunter was two years old and Stillar recalls the family using the splash pad in Peterborough.
“I'd watch her with him in the splash pad,” he said.
Stacey Stillar's passing hit the community hard and when Stillar thought of how to keep her memory alive, the time spent at the Peterborough splash pad convinced him that Sundridge should have a splash pad.
Stillar said splash pads are made for children and his wife loved kids and he thought what better way than to keep her memory alive than by creating a splash pad children can enjoy for many years.
Stillar got the ball rolling with a two-year fundraising drive that saw Sundridge area residents raise about $140,000 plus $80,000 from Aviva Insurance's Aviva Community Fund.
With the money in place, friends and local contractors did pro bono work and Stillar said when all the work was completed, the community had a splash pad valued at $450,000.
Jason Newman recalled the period as a town councillor at the time and said the fundraising drive was “a very empowering time for the community because it came together” on a single matter. For Newman, the period holds a special significance.
The drive by many residents to create the splash pad served as a catalyst for the municipality to create its Volunteer Appreciation Awards.
Jason Stillar, his son Hunter and the Sullivan family were the first recipients in 2016 when the awards were first handed out and Newman made the presentations on behalf of the town council. Stillar recalls there had to be at least 400 people when the splash pad officially opened and he accepted his Volunteer Appreciation Award.
“It was magical,” Stillar said, adding he was “overwhelmed but in a good way”.
Stillar has remarried since his first wife's passing and has two more children, Fisher who is eight and four-year-old Maddison. He has a camp near Sundridge and takes his son and daughter to the Sundridge splash pad when he's in the area.
He says Fisher is now old enough to understand that the splash pad is in memory of his first wife, but Maddison isn't quite there yet. Fisher also understands that Stacey Stillar was his brother Hunter's first mother.
Stillar told the Nugget that if visitors to the splash pad look carefully, they will see handprints of him and Hunter, who is now 14, embedded in the concrete just after it was poured in 2015. Also outside the cement shed is a commemorative plaque that states the splash pad is in memory of Stacey Stillar and that it was made possible by the work of many volunteers, organizations and the entire community.
The splash pad also has a name and it's 'Splash for Stacey'.
Normally the opening of the splash pad coincides with the Volunteer Appreciation Awards ceremony, but this year the Village is moving the awards ceremony to the fall.
