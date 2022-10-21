The Town of Saint Andrews said their last goodbyes to Chris Flemming on Tuesday, who had "a lengthy battle with cancer" until his last breath at the Charlotte County Hospital on Oct. 14.
The town flags were put to half-mast on Monday and Tuesday to pay respect to Flemming, said Paul Nopper - the town clerk and senior administrator. Flemming was a "very kindhearted" person and dedicated a lot of his time to serving the Town of Saint Andrews, he said.
Flemming was on the board of the town's chamber of commerce, served as the chair of the town's planning advisory committee, was appointed as a town councillor for three terms followed by a term of being the mayor, an avid photographer and the founder of the CHCO TV. In the year 1974, Flemming moved to Saint Andrews beginning his over 25-year-long teaching career at Sir James Dunn Academy and the district school board office in the Town of St. Stephen, mentioned his obituary.
"I would say he has left a legacy in the community," Mayor Brad Henderson said, adding whenever Flemming was at the table there were no conflict of interests or hidden agendas. He was "just a straight shooter," Henderson said.
He said he was taught French by Flemming for a semester, while he studied in Grade 8 and at that time he never imagined becoming one of his friends in the future. Henderson described Flemming as an intelligent personality who did not believe in wasting time. He said he spent a lot of time seeing Flemming both at the town hall and also as a volunteer at his day job - the Kingsbrae Garden - doing weekly photography and also as MC for formal events.
Calling him a good friend of his, an advisor and also a very dedicated and "process-oriented person," Henderson said, they spent a lot of time together during the last couple of years and one of his many memories with him is when he visited Flemming at the palliative care unit of the Charlotte County Hospital.
"I asked him if he wanted to sign the minutes of the last PAC meeting and not only did he sign the minutes, even though he was nauseated, he took the time to proofread every single word."
"Always a teacher, and I can honestly say that he spent more time proofreading the minutes than I do when I am feeling good."
Henderson said Flemming lived on his own and regularly visited restaurants for lunch, "he'll be missed at a number of places in town." About 100 people visited Flemming's funeral and the reception following that, he added.
Flemming had also received the Raymond Murphy Memorial Award for his dedication and community service from the Union of the Municipalities of New Brunswick said Nopper who had worked with him on the planning advisory committee.
Nopper said he was "very logical, very knowledgeable, listened to all procedures and didn't let anybody's voice not go heard." He said Flemming would often come and have conversations with him about the town meetings and also "just how is life?" Nopper was also a part of the group nominating him for the Raymond Murphy Memorial Award and said "we have lost somebody that had a love of knowledge."
Henderson said it meant a lot to him when Flemming told him he wanted him to take the award plaque, hung on his hospital wall, after he died. He also shared a memory that after he was elected as the Mayor of Saint Andrews, Flemming presented him with his custom-made gavel, which Henderson still uses.
"He was just such a rock," he said, "Chris was awesome."