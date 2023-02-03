A local author is celebrating the release of her new book at the Brandon Public Library this month with a reading and signed book giveaway draw.
Rachael Clarke, who is published under the alias R.A. Clarke, has published two books on writing prompts and one children’s book, “The Big Ol’ Bike,” under her full name. Clarke also did the illustrations for “The Big Ol’ Bike,” which tells the story of Oliver, a small boy who is picked on by bullies. When he is gifted a special old bike for his birthday, he feels big for the first time in his life, much to his bullies’ chagrin.
Clarke was named a Page Turner Awards finalist and a Hindi’s Libraries 2021 Females of Fiction Finalist award for “The Big Ol’ Bike.”
Clarke said the inspiration for “The Big Ol’ Bike” came in the form of her oldest son, who is on the autism spectrum.
“I worry [about] bullying issues he may face in his future, and that’s one big reason I wrote ‘The Big Ol’ Bike’ — so he’d have a story and a character that he can hopefully relate to,” she said.
When Clarke’s second son, who she said is small for his age, was born, she knew he’d also relate to Oliver.
Clarke’s latest book, “Let Your Lips Twitch: A Humorous Short Story Collection,” will be released Saturday. The stories featured in it are from a variety of genres. Clarke said she got the idea to start compiling her short stories into a collection around a year ago. The stories in the anthology were written between 2019 and 2022, after she discovered a love of writing comedy through a writing competition.
“I loved it. I haven’t looked back since,” Clarke said.
She’s also drawn to comedy because she loves to laugh, and thinks humour is something the world can never get enough of.
Originally from Brandon, Clarke’s childhood was full of creative pursuits, from drawing and painting to writing poetry and short stories. English was her favourite class in school, and she always dreamed of a career as an author, though as she got older, practical-minded family members warned her to have a backup plan.
“I always kept [writing] in the back of my head and just always as a hobby on the side, as an outlet for life and things like that.”
Clarke went on to serve as a police officer, but after struggling with health concerns and post-traumatic stress disorder, she decided to shift gears and refocus on her writing goals.
“I … needed something to kind of pick up with again … and I’m like, ‘Hey, why not just jump back into those old dreams and find new things to kind of fulfil me, and pick up old passions?’”
Now, Clarke is focusing on emerging into new genres that she has never really tried before, including horror. Writing in a variety of genres, she said, helps her to stretch herself and broaden her horizons. She’s currently reaching out to literary agents with her first full-length novel, a science-fiction story. At the same time, she’s working on an epic fantasy novel.
“I’ve got a whole bunch of other ideas for novels,” Clarke said. “Those are the two that are kind of in progress at the moment.”
Clarke, who currently lives in Portage la Prairie, said being a writer in Manitoba has helped her to discover different groups of people with like-minded interests and passions. She’s hoping to join the Manitoba Writers’ Guild sometime in the near future, and she takes part in local writing groups.
“It kind of gives me a chance to meet up every so often with other writers locally. It’s just a nice support network,” Clarke said.
Clarke’s advice to other fledgling writers in Manitoba is to seek out other writers and join the same types of groups she relies on.
“There is definitely some support around you … you just kind of have to look for it and kind of get your foot in the door and get to know people a little bit.”
When it come to children who have an interest in writing, as Clarke herself did in her younger years, her advice is to dream big and not be afraid of hard work.
“It’s not a super easy thing to break into … the writing world, but there’s tons of opportunities around you.”
Clarke said she encourages children to look into different genres of writing, from comic books and graphic novels to short stories and poetry, noting there really is something for everyone who is interested in creative writing. The most important thing, she added, is to not give up when faced with frustration.
“Keep trying and keep taking classes, learning and honing your craft … keep dreaming the big dream because it can definitely come true.”
Clarke will be at the Brandon Public Library downtown location on Feb. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Readers can learn more about the author at rachaelclarkewrites.com.