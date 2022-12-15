Village councillors cleaned up some old business at their sophomore meeting November 28 and set up work for the future – all while getting an early warning about spending and next year’s taxes.
Travel plans warning
A discussion about travel to municipal conferences prompted an oblique warning to council about spending plans from Mayor Tom Zeleznik.
Council usually decides its conference travel this time of year, to be able to include those expenditures in the budget.
Councillors heard that, if the usual policy was followed, travel to municipal, provincial and federal conferences next year could cost up to $31,100 – even with the RDCK footing the bill for one councillor. That would be a 3% tax increase on its own.
That prompted Zeleznik to issue a warning to his mostly freshman council.
“I think in January-February… we’re going to see quite a surprise coming at us,” said Mayor Zeleznik. “I’m just giving you a heads up we have been acting very cautious of the budget coming up… we may be seeing an increase… we have to be really conscious of the taxpayers about what we’re doing and what we’re attending.”
Staff did recommend making some cuts right off the top.
“Due to budget constraints, staff's recommendation would be for the mayor to not attend the [Federation of Canadian Municipalities] conference this year, and council to send two members (in addition to the Village's RDCK rep) to [the Union of BC Municipalities],” staff stated in a report. “This would put the conference budget at $20,800.”
Councillors are to decide amongst themselves who should and shouldn’t attend any conferences in 2023, and council was to vote on the matter at its December meeting.
After the council meeting, the Valley Voice asked the mayor for some specifics from his warning about spending.
“There’s CUPE negotiations, inflation, interest rates, insurance – all sorts of items coming that our [Chief Financial Officer] is working hard to bring forward,” he said. “I don’t know all the details; I know all you have to do is go to the grocery store to see what’s happening.”
Staff added that right now, with the budget process only in its most preliminary stages, the projected increase this year is currently in “the double digits.”
Much work will be done over the coming months to try to bring those numbers – whatever they are – down to a more palatable level. And one thing that will likely mean is less travel.
Airport Master Plan
The Village is going to begin planning improvements to the community’s airstrip.
Council approved staff moving forward on an application to a new and improved BC Air Access Program, which helps small and remote communities develop their airport infrastructure.
“This program was revamped in October of 2022 and is currently accepting applications for a variety of projects that will improve and enhance airports,” staff reported. “... Furthermore, for the first time in the history of the BCAA program, airport master plans are an eligible project, and the program will fund 100%, up to $25,000, to have a master plan developed.”
Staff told council that amount should be enough to do the projected planning.
The Village needs to have a master plan for the airport, and build a fence around the property, to meet conditions of the Agricultural Land Commission for taking the property out of the agricultural land reserve. Not much development can take place before that happens.
Council approved the staff moving forward with the application.
Hot Springs upgrades in works?
The Province has made a fund available that might help the Village plan improvements to the municipally owned hot springs.
The Destination Development Fund could potentially provide up to $1 million for improvements to tourist infrastructure that are “shovel-ready,” i.e. already planned and ready to begin.
“The Hot Springs is an economic driver for the community,” a staff report reminded councillors. “It is by far the greatest draw for tourism to our community when compared to any other facility. Staff have already prepared a capital asset renewal program to take place over the next couple of years. This is in essence a shovel-ready project and as a result has a higher likelihood of being successful in obtaining funding.”
Among the projects that could be done if they win funding: replacing the oil furnace with a system that uses waste heat from the hot springs water; replacing the pool deck with a heated system to eliminate the need to shovel around the pool; building a small events pavilion; upgrading lighting and signage; and other projects to reduce the hot springs’ carbon footprint.
The best thing about the program is the Village doesn’t have to provide any matching grants to get the work done. It all comes from a $30 million provincial funding pot.
Council gave the go-ahead to make the application.
Variance allowed
A homeowner at 303-7th Avenue can go ahead and build a small landing for their home that encroaches into the normal setback for a building.
The homeowners began constructing their home when they discovered the sewer system was higher in their neighbourhood than expected.
“This created a situation where an entry landing now needs to be installed in order for the homeowners to enter and exit the home,” staff said in a report. “This was completely unexpected and not anticipated when the building permit was approved.”
To fit the landing in, however, the builder needed permission to encroach on the property’s setback (the distance a building has to be from the property line) by about two feet.
After tweaking their plans to reduce the size of the landing, council gave its approval for the variance.
Policy review
Over time, any organization can find its policies and procedures grow old, out of date, or irrelevant as circumstances change. That’s the case for Nakusp, as CAO Wayne Robinson has discovered since taking over the top job at the Village hall earlier this year.
“Staff have been looking through Village policies and noticing that many policies are unnecessary, out of date, or conflicting,” says a report to council. “In rare instances, staff have identified where a new policy on a topic, not previously addressed, would be beneficial to the organization.”
As a result, staff asked that council make policy review a priority in the upcoming year and for this process to continue “as long as it takes to complete the process.”
“Staff are proposing to begin with the policies that can be revised or repealed quickly, while taking time to properly review critical policies like ‘snow removal’ to ensure it is made more effective in a timely manner,” the report says.
The report notes that out-of-date, unnecessary or conflicting policies can create liabilities for the Village government that can cost plenty if they end up in court over the matter.
Where staff uncover a big enough policy problem, the public can be consulted for its opinion on the matter, the report notes.
Council gave staff the go-ahead to begin the review of over 90 active policies covering everything from the hot springs facility to fire services, parks, personnel and risk management.
Appointments
Among the most important appointments:
Columbia Basin Trust Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program - Mayor Zeleznik, Councillor Dolly Edwards (alternate);
NACFOR board - Councillor Mason Hough, Mayor Zeleznik (alternate);
RDCK Joint Resource Recovery and West Resource Recovery Committees - Mayor Zeleznik, Councillor Aidan McLaren-Caux (alternate);
Nakusp Library board - Councillor Edwards, Councillor Tina Knoohuizen (alternate);
Nakusp Seniors’ Association - Councillor Edwards, Mayor Zeleznik (alternate);
Nakusp and Area Development Board - Councillor Knooihuizen, Councillor Hough (alternate).
Other appointments were made to seniors and youth groups, recreation and social agencies and inter-government councils with aboriginal organizations.