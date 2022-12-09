Complimentary parking in Gananoque
The Town of Gananoque is reminding residents it’s that time of year for complimentary parking.
As a way to help support local merchants by shopping, eating and spending locally, the town has implemented complimentary parking along King Street (downtown core) into the Garden Street parking lots and the Pine Street parking lot.
The parking bags have been placed over the meters and signs have been posted in the parking lots.
The Downtown Gananoque BIA has implemented this program annually.
Reminder of winter parking bylaw in TLTI
To allow snowplows to clear roads safely, the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands is reminding the public that parking is not permitted on any street or roadway between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. from Dec. 1 to April 1.
According to the winter parking bylaw, parked vehicles will be removed at the owner's expense. This may include potential fines of up to $5,000.
If your vehicle has been towed, the license plate number, date and towing company information will be provided to the Ontario Provincial Police and the Township administration office.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)