The urgent redesign of the storm culverts beneath Glencoe Drive was approved by Mount Pearl city council Tuesday.
Collapsing culverts beneath the road have caused a section of Glencoe Drive to depress. In light of the urgency of the situation, the City’s engineering services division asked WSP E&I Canada Limited for a quote on the investigation, design, and tendering of the work.
Council voted to approve that contract at a total cost of $68,676 including HST. The construction cost of actually replacing the culverts is yet to be determined.