As temperatures start to rise, so does the anticipation of swimmers anxious to get back in action at their community swimming pools. With one community swimming pool in Cudworth and another in Rosthern, there are plenty of swimming opportunities for those not enthusiastic about taking a dip in the still-cold lake.
The opening day for Rosthern Valley Aquatic Centre is set for May 20th. Staff have been hard at work since May 1st organizing and setting up the facility. The Cudworth swimming pool is also gearing up for the season, but the last information that was available stated they were still looking to fill some of the staffing positions. Both facilities plan on offering swimming lessons again this summer and it is always a good plan to watch their online sites such as Facebook and the respective town’s website for news of lesson registrations. More than one parent has had the experience of waiting too long to try and register their child for swimming lessons only to find that the sessions they needed are already filled.
While there are many who believe that nothing beats a brisk swim in a cool lake, there are an equal number on the other side of the argument who would argue the lack of algae in a pool is reason enough to limit their swimming to its confines. Regardless of which side of the debate one is on, there is no argument that the lure of cooling off in the water is something that tugs at young and old alike. The local pools need the support of the community to ensure that they remain to be part of the recreational opportunities in our region. So, dig out that old swimming suit, or better yet purchase a new one from a local business and take a splash in your community.