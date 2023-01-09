Start 2023 as you mean to go on by filling your cultural calendar with some of the sublime offerings found in North Vancouver, West Vancouver and beyond. The arts scene is already emerging from its post-Christmas rut and there is more than enough going on to ensure cultural appetites are whetted, from art shows and theatre, to burlesque and ballet.
For the full list of events worthy of adding to the diary between Jan. 9 - 15, see below.
North Van Art Rental Show
January might be the month of the blues, but that doesn’t mean your living room walls have to suffer. CityScape Community Artspace on Lonsdale Avenue is hosting a show with rentable art, with pieces available on a monthly basis for just $10 - $60, so you can brighten the place without blowing your budget.
Jan. 13 - 14. Cityspace. For more information visit the North Van Arts website.
Out Of The Box
From Wednesday the Silk Purse Arts Centre will be showcasing its latest exhibition Out Of The Box, a display of work created by artists of the Art Box, the gallery’s on-site shop. Works included span everything from paintings and textiles to diorama and mixed media.
Jan. 11 - Jan. 15, Silk Purse Arts Centre. For more information visit the gallery’s website.
GLAMONATRIX
The world’s most renowned cabaret artist is ensuring the glitter and the sequins stick around long after the festive season thanks to a massive, record-breaking burlesque show packed with true Dita Von Teese glitz and glamour. GLAMONATRIX has been described as the artist's biggest burlesque show to date, with Tuesday evening at the Queen Elizabeth expected to be an event for the books.
Jan. 10, Queen Elizabeth Theatre. For times, tickets and more information visit the theatre’s website.
Amnesia
Fresh off the back of 2019’s runway success @giselle comes the latest production by MOVETHECOMPANY founder Joshua Beamish, Amnesia. The full-length dance work draws upon his own grandmother’s experience with amnesia and dementia, examining memory manipulations and false memories via the kinetic choreography of his five, Vancouver dancers.
Jan. 13 - 14, Vancouver Playhouse. To purchase tickets, visit Beamish’s website.
Rebecca Belmore: Hacer Memoria Opening Celebration and Artists Talk
Renowned First Nations artist Rebecca Belmore will sit down with distinguished curator Candice Hopkins to discuss her latest artistic endeavour, shortly after it is unveiled on Saturday afternoon. Hacer Memoria is an outdoor sculpture inspired by the pope’s penitential speech, during which he recognised the importance of remembering the devastating impacts of the residential school system.
Jan 14, The Polygon Gallery. For more information and tickets, visit the gallery’s website.
Skate Plaza
Christmas and New Year's Eve might have been and gone but the Shipyard’s Skate Plaza remains open to the public long into winter. Until February you can find it right next to the area's new Warming Hut - a cosy cabin and outdoor area, complete with fire pit, that has mulled wine, hot apple cider and non-alcoholic apple cider on tap.
On until the end of Feb., The Shipyards. More information can be found via the CNV website.
Contemporary Art from Afghanistan
Shamsia Hassani, as the first female graffiti artist from Afghanistan, creates works that portray Afghan women in a male dominant society as powerful, loud and ambitious characters. During the last decade of post-war era in her home country Hassani has brought new appreciation to local women, and will no doubt do so here in Vancouver too - a collection of her thought-provoking works are now on display in Case 108 in the Multiversity Galleries, at UBC's Museum of Anthropology.
On throughout the month, Museum of Anthropology. For more information visit the MOA webpage.
Little Willy
Romeo & Juliet but not as you know it, the latest production to hit the Historic Theatre's stage sees The Daisy Theatre and puppeteer Ronnie Burkett take on Shakespeare's most classic tale and reinvigorate it for an adult audience. With burlesque, Elizabethan striptease and riotously funny puppet characters, you can bet your bottom dollar this isn't the same tragedy you read at school.
Jan 10 - 29, Historic Theatre. For times, tickets and more information visit the theatre’s website.
Canyon Lights
The dazzling extravaganza that is Canyon Lights is nearing its end, with the next few weeks serving as the final opportunity to view the festive lights before they turn off for another year. The city's favourite Christmas display, complete with Treetops Adventure, "Arc de Lumina" light tunnel and Trading Post Gift Store, will light up the Capilano Suspension Bridge until Jan. 22.
Until Jan. 22, Capilano Suspension Bridge. More information can be found on the Bridge's website.
All We Want Is More: The Tobias Wong Project
The wide-ranging and thought-provoking artwork of prolific Vancouver artist Tobias Wong has continued to make waves ever since it first captured the attention of art aficionados in the early 2000s. With over 70 works - the majority from the Wong Estate collection - on display, this exhibition encourages guests to peruse them with fresh eyes, in light of recent social, environmental and technological events.
Until July, Museum of Vancouver. For more information visit the museum’s website.
For more local happenings, click through to our events calendar.