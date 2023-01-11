Scouts Canada has chosen the Rockyford Lions Campground as the official hosting location of its 2023 Cub-O-Rama event, which will be held June 9 to 11.
The Cub-O-Rama was stopped for the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has been changed this year from a week-long event to a weekend event.
“We’re very happy to be hosting the Cub-O-Rama and working with Scouts Canada,” says Rockyford Mayor Darcy Burke.
The event is being organized by the First Bow Valley Venturers, and Mayor Burke says he, along with Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Lori Miller and members of the Public Works team, met with organizers in December to tour the campground.
Rockyford was not the only municipality considered as a hosting location. Mayor Burke says organizers were also considering the Town of Vulcan and its municipal campground.
“We’re quite happy to have been selected,” he says. “It’s a great way to showcase Rockyford, and tells our community and community partners we’re doing something right.”
The event is set to bring some 200 members of the Cubs and Scouts Canada to the community, along with chaperones. Mayor Burke jokes the population of Rockyford could easily double over the weekend, much as it does during Bull-O-Rama and the Rockyford Rodeo.
Mayor Burke says the opportunity to host the event is a great way to showcase the community and its amenities to a new group of people, and is a “win-win” for everyone involved. He adds, although there has not been a Scouts troop in the village for some 30 years this could reignite interest amongst the community.